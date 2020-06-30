Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society Receives a $6,000 Grant

Virginia Humanities has announced $235,800 in recent grants to nonprofit organizations in support of public humanities programs for audiences throughout the state. Virginia Humanities has awarded grants to museums, historical societies, and other cultural non-profits across the state since 1974.

“At Virginia Humanities, we recognize that the present and the future of the commonwealth depend on our coming together to understand our past. The projects funded in this grant cycle use storytelling, history, and art to explore the diverse array of cultures in our state,” said Matthew Gibson, Virginia Humanities executive director. “These projects will serve everyone in the commonwealth and help us better understand where we’re all coming from.”

One of the nonprofit organizations to receive a grant this year from Virginia Humanities is the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society. The $6,000 grant is to help fund the 42nd annual Conference of the society, which will be held virtually in 2020 for the first time in its history.