Why You’re Related to Everybody Else

All of us are related to everyone else. Yes, you are distantly related to me, to your next door neighbor, to Donald Trump, to Queen Elizabeth, to every Hollywood star, and to everyone locked up in penitentiaries. Being related to everyone means that you have (distant) cousins who are black, white, Oriental, Middle Eastern and indigenous people everywhere. Your cousins also include Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Shinto, Hindus, and other religions. If you go back in time, you are also related to Nefertiti, Confucius, Socrates, and Attila the Hun.

I wrote about these relationships in an earlier article at https://blog.eogn.com/2015/08/25/we-are-all-related-so-get-over-it/ but a newer video on YouTube uses graphics, cartoons, and more to provide an easier-to-understand visual explanation. You might want to watch the video at https://youtu.be/KgQFeq6tNcw and then go outdoors to greet all your newly-found relatives.

You can also watch the same video in the video player below: