New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 29 June 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Discover your ancestors at FamilySearch this week in over 2.5M new indexed New York Land Records; along with new obituary and church census records from Utah, and Native American records from Oklahoma. Explore expanded world collections from BoliviaBrazil, Canada,  England, France, Peru, S. Africa,  and  Venezuela among othersSearch new vital records for California, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio,Pennsylvania and Louisiana as noted below.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Bolivia Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996 138,212 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 3,446 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 5,174 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 19,437 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada Census, 1851 181,017 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920 12,319 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877 17,475 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 15,801 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Croatia Croatia, Delnice Deanery Catholic Church Books, 1571-1926 6,877 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Denmark Denmark, Military Conscription Rolls, 1789-1792 13,064 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 153 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 468 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988 84,281 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 332 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 619 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Fiji Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922 444 0 New indexed records collection
France France, Rhône, Military Registration Cards, 1865-1932 24,416 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Micronesia Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983 1,087 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947 557 0 New indexed records collection
Niue Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994 1,440 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 26,565 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998 388 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 13,926 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 4,750 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 1,742 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004 7,603 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966 9,193 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 30,301 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 1,052 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955 10,870 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona Deaths, 1870-1951 36 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 60,075 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 817 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942 179 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Columbus, Linwood and Porterdale Colored Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000 29 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010 9,161 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Kauai County, Obituaries, 1982-2010 193 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, County Marriages, 1864-1950 549 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, Nez Perce County, Brower Wann Funeral Home Records, 1925-1986 52 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Buchanan County Obituaries and Cemetery Records, ca.1796-1988 16 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Lyon County, Cemetery Records, ca.1800- ca.2000 159 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas, Grant County, Census Records, 1895-1982 562 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954 28,409 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, Detroit Manifests of Arrivals at the Port of Detroit, 1906-1954 195,662 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, Blue Earth County, Glenwood Cemetery, Burial Records, ca. 1869-1990 289 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Layman Cemetery Burial Records, 1860-1926 87 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, Olmsted County, Oakwood Cemetery Records, 1863-1998 1,933 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 33,039 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, Death Certificate Index, 1912-1943 203 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999 217 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, County Naturalization Records, 1749-1986 35,991 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York Passenger Lists, 1820-1891 13,662 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, Lackawanna, Holy Cross Cemetery Records, 1855-1965 118 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 32,462 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Wilmington, Cemetery Records, 1852-2005 929 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Toledo, Historic Woodlawn Cemetery Index of Burials, 1877-1955 231 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Western Division Naturalization Records, 1906-1943 45,109 0 New indexed records collection
United States Oklahoma, Comanche County, Highland Cemetery Records, 1901-1994 18,363 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oklahoma, Confederate Pension Applications, 1879-1920 262 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950 50,961 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976 28,750 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880 72 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Rhode Island Naturalization Records 1907-1991 4,370 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 963,555 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, New York Land Records, 1630-1975 1,159,878 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah Death Certificates, 1904-1964 2,150 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015 24,122 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Church Census Records, 1914-1960 378,655 0 New indexed records collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 10,080 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965 1,672 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Uruguay Uruguay, Civil Registration Index Card, 1900-1937 13,761 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Venezuela Venezuela, Archdiocese of Valencia, Catholic Church Records, 1760, 1905-2013 350,372 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Zambia Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015 3,108 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

