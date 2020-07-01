New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 29 June 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
Discover your ancestors at FamilySearch this week in over 2.5M new indexed New York Land Records; along with new obituary and church census records from Utah, and Native American records from Oklahoma. Explore expanded world collections from Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, England, France, Peru, S. Africa, and Venezuela among others. Search new vital records for California, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio,Pennsylvania and Louisiana as noted below.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Bolivia
|Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996
|138,212
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|3,446
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|5,174
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|19,437
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada Census, 1851
|181,017
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920
|12,319
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877
|17,475
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|15,801
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Croatia
|Croatia, Delnice Deanery Catholic Church Books, 1571-1926
|6,877
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Denmark
|Denmark, Military Conscription Rolls, 1789-1792
|13,064
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996
|153
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|468
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988
|84,281
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920
|332
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|619
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Fiji
|Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922
|444
|0
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Rhône, Military Registration Cards, 1865-1932
|24,416
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Micronesia
|Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983
|1,087
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947
|557
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Niue
|Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994
|1,440
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|26,565
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998
|388
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|13,926
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|4,750
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|1,742
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004
|7,603
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966
|9,193
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|30,301
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|1,052
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955
|10,870
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona Deaths, 1870-1951
|36
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|60,075
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|817
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Chatham, Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper’s Book (colored), 1852-1942
|179
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Columbus, Linwood and Porterdale Colored Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000
|29
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010
|9,161
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Kauai County, Obituaries, 1982-2010
|193
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, County Marriages, 1864-1950
|549
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, Nez Perce County, Brower Wann Funeral Home Records, 1925-1986
|52
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Buchanan County Obituaries and Cemetery Records, ca.1796-1988
|16
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Lyon County, Cemetery Records, ca.1800- ca.2000
|159
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas, Grant County, Census Records, 1895-1982
|562
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954
|28,409
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan, Detroit Manifests of Arrivals at the Port of Detroit, 1906-1954
|195,662
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, Blue Earth County, Glenwood Cemetery, Burial Records, ca. 1869-1990
|289
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Layman Cemetery Burial Records, 1860-1926
|87
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, Olmsted County, Oakwood Cemetery Records, 1863-1998
|1,933
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|33,039
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, Death Certificate Index, 1912-1943
|203
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999
|217
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, County Naturalization Records, 1749-1986
|35,991
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York Passenger Lists, 1820-1891
|13,662
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York, Lackawanna, Holy Cross Cemetery Records, 1855-1965
|118
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|32,462
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Wilmington, Cemetery Records, 1852-2005
|929
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Toledo, Historic Woodlawn Cemetery Index of Burials, 1877-1955
|231
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Western Division Naturalization Records, 1906-1943
|45,109
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, Comanche County, Highland Cemetery Records, 1901-1994
|18,363
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, Confederate Pension Applications, 1879-1920
|262
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950
|50,961
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976
|28,750
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880
|72
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Rhode Island Naturalization Records 1907-1991
|4,370
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|963,555
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, New York Land Records, 1630-1975
|1,159,878
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah Death Certificates, 1904-1964
|2,150
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015
|24,122
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Church Census Records, 1914-1960
|378,655
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|10,080
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965
|1,672
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Uruguay
|Uruguay, Civil Registration Index Card, 1900-1937
|13,761
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Venezuela
|Venezuela, Archdiocese of Valencia, Catholic Church Records, 1760, 1905-2013
|350,372
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Zambia
|Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015
|3,108
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
