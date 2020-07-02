MyHeritageDNA is Offering a 4th of July Sale!

Hello Eastman’s Online Genealogy readers,
Get ready to celebrate 4th of July with MyHeritage DNA kits. Now in a HUGE sale — ONLY $49 and Free shipping on 2+ kits With a use of coupon code at checkout: eogn4THOFJULY
Order Now
Limited time sale
Discover your ethnic origins and find relatives you never knew you had. Expand the horizons of your family history research and break through your genealogy brick walls — all from the comfort of your home.
Enjoy free shipping on orders of 2+ kits.
Thanks,
Eastman’s Online Genealogy Newsletter
Recent Comments