MyHeritageDNA is Offering a 4th of July Sale!
Dick Eastman
·
July 2, 2020
·
Sponsor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hello Eastmans Online Genealogy readers,
|Get ready to celebrate 4th of July 🇺🇸 with MyHeritage DNA kits. Now in a HUGE sale — ONLY $49 and Free shipping on 2+ kits
With a use of coupon code at checkout: eogn4THOFJULY
|
| Order Now
|Limited time sale
|Discover your ethnic origins and find relatives you never knew you had. Expand the horizons of your family history research and break through your genealogy brick walls — all from the comfort of your home.
|Enjoy free shipping on orders of 2+ kits.
|Thanks,
Eastmans Online Genealogy
|
|
Like this:
Like Loading...
Recent Comments