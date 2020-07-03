Data of Over 61,000 Turkish Jewish Gravestones Online in New Database

An ambitious project has been launched online, documenting Jewish gravestones in Turkey.

The project, entitled World Beyond: Jewish Cemeteries in Turkey 1583-1990 contains the details of over 61,022 Jewish tombstones spread across Turkey, which makes it one of the largest tombstone databases in the world – covering over 400 years of Turkish Jewish life.

The project is part of The Turkish and Balkan Jewry Documentation Project of the Goldstein-Goren Diaspora Research Center of Tel Aviv University. The researchers hope to also include cemeteries across Greece, Albania and Bulgaria.

You can read more in an article by Alex Winston in The Jerusalem Post at https://bit.ly/2AvGpnM.