Findmypast Celebrate Independence Day 2020 With 17 Million New US Records

Millions of new marriage records from Indiana, Massachusetts and Oregon

New military records covering the Revolutionary War, Civil War and First World War including photos, physical descriptions, service histories and biographical details New and exclusive Yorkshire Parish Baptisms and British newspapers also available to search



In celebration of 4 July 2020, leading family history website Findmypast has added more than 17 million new records from across the United States to their ever-expanding collection of family history records. This includes:

United States Marriages

Over 16 million new additions covering the states of Indiana, Massachusetts and Oregon have been added to the collection. United Stats Marriages now contains more than 246 million records spanning 450 years of American history and, when complete, will form the largest single online collection of its kind.

Marriage records are an excellent way of adding new branches and generations to your growing family tree. Transcripts may vary depending on the date and location of the marriage but most will include a combination of you’re the couple’s names, ages, birth years, marriage date, marriage location, residence and parent’s names. Where available, digitised images of the original records will often include even more details.

United States, Pennsylvania, Civil War Veterans’ Card File

A brand new collection covering over 432,000 Civil War veterans from the Keystone sate, United States, Pennsylvania, Civil War Veterans’ Card File includes both transcripts and original images of highly detailed Index Cards that were originally created for Samuel Penniman Bates History of Pennsylvania Volunteers, 1861-1865.

The Office of the Adjutant General later expanded the scope of the cards by transcribing onto them the information included in original Civil War Muster Rolls and other related records. As well as recording details of veterans’ military service such regiment, company, dates and places of enrolment, muster and discharge, the information captured also covered important biographical details. This includes names, birth dates, birth places, age at enrolment and physical descriptions including complexion, height, hair and eye colour.

United States, New Jersey, Military Records Index

Explore over 192,000 records to uncover details of you American Revolutionary War, Civil War and First World War ancestors. This comprehensive new collection has been created by merging four separate military collections including;

Revolutionary War Damage Claims, 1776-1782

These records list New Jersey citizens who filed damage claims from the American War of Revolution. The claims describe losses incurred during the war at the hands of British forces, the Continental Army, New Jersey militia, and the militias of neighbouring states.

Civil War Service Records 1861-1865

A comprehensive collection of records with details on the New Jersey men who served during the United States Civil War.

Civil War Payment Vouchers, 1861-1865

Includes payment vouchers for military expenditures and wartime purchases made by the State of New Jersey from 1861 through 1866. Personal and corporate name entries are included in this collection of records. The documents cover discharge certificates for soldiers’ final pay, affidavits of family members for pay due to deceased soldiers, and quarterly returns from counties and cities for subsistence allowances paid to the soldiers’ families and dependants during their service. The collection also includes payment vouchers for services and goods such as carting services, recruiting services, printing, communications, guns, flags, uniforms, fodder, and munitions.

World War 1 Deaths, Descriptive Cards, Photographs and Correspondence Index

This index covers the New Jersey men who were killed in action or otherwise died while in United States service during World War I, 1917-1918. In late 1919, the U.S. War Department issued, to the adjutant generals of each state, sample cards for the recording of service information for deceased soldiers and sailors. The information cards provide the following data: name; service number; race; residence; place and date of enlistment; place and date of birth; organizations served in and dates of assignment/transfer; date killed or otherwise died (if not killed in action, cause of death); wounds or injuries received; and the name and address of the person notified of the death.

A photo of 23-year-old Nicholas Eugene Kelly from Summit, New Jersey, found in this collection.

His record also includes a card listing his service details and correspondence informing his family that he was killed in action.

United States, Rolls Of The Soldiers In The Revolutionary War

Our new United States record releases are rounded-off with over 14,000 records from the Revolutionary War. These PDF images may reveal your freedom-fighting ancestors’ rank, the regiments they served in and information relating to their service. The collection features several historical publications relating to the War of Independence including;

Colonel Joseph Badger’s regiment muster rolls Rolls of the soldiers in the Revolutionary War, 1775 to 1783 Hartland in the Revolutionary War Massachusetts soldiers and sailors of the Revolutionary War Revolutionary documents of New Hampshire Pennsylvania in the War of the Revolution, battalions and line, 1775-1783 Pennsylvania in the War of the Revolution, battalions and line, 1775-1783, Part 2 Pennsylvania in the War of the Revolution, The Connecticut Settlement Pennsylvania in the War of the Revolution, battalions and line, 1775-1783, Second Series Vermont, Rolls of the Soldiers in the Revolutionary War, 1775 to 1783 New Hampshire, Soldiers in the Revolutionary War, embracing some of the Indian and French War rolls New Hampshire, Soldiers in the Revolutionary War, 1775-1777 New Hampshire, Soldiers in the Revolutionary War, 1629-1725 New Hampshire, Soldiers in the Revolutionary War, 1777-1780



Other records available to search

Yorkshire Baptisms

The world’s largest online collection UK parish records continues to grow with over 59,000 new transcripts and images of original parish registers covering 13 Yorkshire parishes. Visit out Yorkshire Parish list to find out more.

Newspapers

This week, we’ve added five brand new titles as well as updates to five existing titles. This includes;

Lisburn Standard covering 1878, and 1884-1959 Lynn Advertiser covering 1842-1890, and 1909-1910 Alderley & Wilmslow Advertiser covering 1874-1896, and 1898-1924 Cannock Chase Courier covering 1889-1910, and 1912-1913 Saint James’s Chronicle covering 1801-1820, and 1822-1850



