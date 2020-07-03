Registration is Now Open for the Federation of Genealogical Societies’ Virtual Family History Conference

The virtual event will begin with FGS “Live!” on September 2, 2020, starting at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) and concluding at 7:00 p.m. (EDT). In addition to the Live! event, all conference registrations will include a collection of 16 society management sessions assembled by FGS and more than 30 sponsored sessions. The registration packages allow you to further select either 10, 20 or 45 sessions from the On-Demand content from leading genealogists (more than 80 sessions from which to choose). All registration packages include online access to our digital conference syllabus. A special commemorative goody bag is included with the 45-session package. If you had already registered for the FGS conference in Kansas City, your registration will convert to the 20-session conference package. For more information, visit our conference website. The FGS Live! event will feature lectures from some of the most popular genealogy speakers: David E. Rencher, “FGS: Celebrating the Past and the Future”

Judy G. Russell, “Quarantined! Genealogy, The Law & Public Health”

Ari Wilkins, “Scaling the 1870 Brick Wall in African American Research”

Thomas W. Jones, “Building a Respectable Genealogy, One Documented Biography at a Time”

CeCe Moore, “Strategies of “The Genetic Detective””

Lisa Louise Cooke, “The 2020 Genealogist’s Google Search Methodology” The Live! event will also include special presentations from our two Platinum sponsors: Ancestry’s “Journey to “Roots Less Traveled””

Ron Tanner of FamilySearch, “What’s New at FamilySearch” An online chat will take place during the Live! event and there will be a Q&A session following each session. The following two-hour workshops will also be held on September 3-4: Angie Bush, “Using the “What are the Odds” (WATO) Tool” on 9/3/2020

Cari Taplin, “Using Google’s My Maps as a Planning & Analysis Tool” on 9/3/2020

Angie Bush, “Latest Developments in Company Tools for DNA” on 9/4/2020

Pam Vestal, “What the Heck Does That Say” on 9/4/2020 For a full description of the registration packages, a list of the available On-Demand content, a list of all of the free sessions, and much more information, visit our conference website.