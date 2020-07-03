The Best Free Family Tree Templates for Microsoft Word and Excel

Want to create your own printed Family Tree reports? Do you have Microsoft Word and Excel or any word processor or spreadsheet program that can handle Word and Excel documents? If so, you will be interested in “41+ Free Family Tree Templates (Word, Excel, PDF)” on the Template Lab website.

The site includes blank, fill-in-the form templates that you can use to make some gorgeous looking reports. Best of all, they are available free of charge.

You can find the 41 free family tree templates at https://templatelab.com/family-tree-templates/.