The Best Free Family Tree Templates for Microsoft Word and Excel

· July 3, 2020 · Genealogy Basics · 2 Comments

Want to create your own printed Family Tree reports? Do you have Microsoft Word and Excel or any word processor or spreadsheet program that can handle Word and Excel documents? If so, you will be interested in “41+ Free Family Tree Templates (Word, Excel, PDF)” on the Template Lab website.

The site includes blank, fill-in-the form templates that you can use to make some gorgeous looking reports. Best of all, they are available free of charge.

You can find the 41 free family tree templates at https://templatelab.com/family-tree-templates/.

2 Comments

Paul Berndt July 3, 2020 at 5:27 pm

Using Office 2010 I could not get these forms to open, Word & Excel crashed. I’m using Office 2010 so that may be the problem

Patricia McClure July 3, 2020 at 6:57 pm

I couldn’t find the family tree displayed at the top of this article. Is it possible to download the one with that detail? Thank you.

