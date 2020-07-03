TheGenealogist Launches New Parish Records

The following announcement was written by TheGenealogist:

TheGenealogist has added over 85,500 individuals to their Parish Records for Worcestershire to increase the coverage of this English county.

Released in association with Malvern Family History Society this is an ongoing project where high quality transcripts of Parish Records are made available for family history researchers to find their ancestors.

54,948 individuals have been added to the Worcestershire baptism records 8,703 new individuals join the marriage records for this county 3,558 individua TheGenealogist ls newly released for Worcestershire banns of marriages records 18,293 individuals added to the burials records for Worcestershire



These new records can be used to find your ancestors’ baptisms in fully searchable records that cover parishes from this part of the English midlands. With records that reach back to the mid 16th century, this release allows family historians to find the names of ancestors, their parents’ forenames, the father’s occupation where noted, and the parish where the event took place.

Worcester Cathedral

Parishes in this release include Abberton, Abbots Morton, Acton Beauchamp, Alderminster, Alstone, Alvechurch, Areley Kings, Bayton, Belbroughton, Bewdley St Anne’s, Oldberrow, Shipston-on-Stour, Tidmington and Tredington.

This is an ongoing project where family history societies transcribe records for their areas to be released on both TheGenealogist and FHS-Online, the website that brings together data from various Family History Societies across the UK while providing a much needed extra source of funds for societies.

These new records are available as part of the Diamond Subscription at TheGenealogist.

If your society is interested in publishing records online, please see www.fhs-online.co.uk

You can read TheGenealogist’s article: ‘Worcestershire parish records trace family events back through the centuries.’ which confirms a teenager transported to Australia on the First Fleet had Worcestershire roots.