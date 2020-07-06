New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 6 July 2020

FamilySearch added 2M more indexed obituaries this week to United States collections, along with 300K Brazilian civil registrations and 200K English church records. New records added for Canada, Chile, Finland, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, S. Africa, and Sweden.  United States additions included: Arizona, California, Hawaii, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah and Virginia.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Census Records, 1900-1945 25 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 1,545 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 4,504 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Paraná, Civil Registration, 1852-1996 298,187 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 8,805 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920 12,190 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877 526 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 18,616 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 36 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 1,319 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Isle of Wight Parish Registers, 1538-1983 10,698 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Lancashire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1647-1996 131,055 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988 57,639 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 1,186 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 799 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Fiji Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922 7,602 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Finland Finland, Tax Lists, 1809-1915 35,663 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Micronesia Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983 1,354 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947 510 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994 1,658 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Paraguay Paraguay, Catholic Church Records, 1754-2015 201,097 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 26,630 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998 65 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 19,947 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 5,163 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 4,210 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972 21,773 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004 6,493 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966 12,048 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 35,901 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 827 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955 12,006 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954 29 0 New indexed records collection
Spain Spain, Diocese of Cartagena, Catholic Church Records, 1503-1969 4,047 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Sweden, Örebro Church Records, 1613-1918; index 1635-1860 7,975 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Sweden, Stockholm City Archives, Index to Church Records, 1546-1927 99,022 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, Jefferson County Circuit Court Papers, 1870-1916 1,738 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Yavapai County, Voting Records, 1875-1932 156,211 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 54,785 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 1,854 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Collector of Customs, Ships’ Passenger Manifests, 1843-1900 107,394 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Death Records and Death Registers, 1841-1925 183 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hansen’s Disease Records, Kalaupapa Census Index, 1839-1970 9 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010 8,352 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, County Marriages, 1864-1950 195 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Scott County, Oakdale Cemetery, Interment Records, 1856-1989 19,906 0 New indexed records collection
United States Kansas, Riley County, Sunset Cemetery, Burial Index Cards, 1856-1998 93 0 New indexed records collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954 13,496 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, Blue Earth County, Glenwood Cemetery, Burial Records, ca. 1869-1990 6 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Layman Cemetery Burial Records, 1860-1926 49 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, Olmsted County, Oakwood Cemetery Records, 1863-1998 293 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 47,785 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri, Jackson County Voter Registration Records, 1928-1956 1,240 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999 90 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 31,533 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Wilmington, Cemetery Records, 1852-2005 442 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Dakota and South Dakota Naturalization Records, 1851-1883 492 0 New indexed records collection
United States Oklahoma, Comanche County, Highland Cemetery Records, 1901-1994 1,003 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950 52,418 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976 50,530 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 1,956,412 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah Death Certificates, 1904-1964 3,990 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, World War II Index to Army Veterans of Utah, 1939-1945 317 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 11,390 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965 2,785 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Zambia Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015 2,469 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection

 

About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

