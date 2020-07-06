New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 6 July 2020

FamilySearch added 2M more indexed obituaries this week to United States collections, along with 300K Brazilian civil registrations and 200K English church records. New records added for Canada, Chile, Finland, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, S. Africa, and Sweden. United States additions included: Arizona, California, Hawaii, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah and Virginia.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Census Records, 1900-1945
|25
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|1,545
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|4,504
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Paraná, Civil Registration, 1852-1996
|298,187
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|8,805
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920
|12,190
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877
|526
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|18,616
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996
|36
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|1,319
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Isle of Wight Parish Registers, 1538-1983
|10,698
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Lancashire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1647-1996
|131,055
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988
|57,639
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920
|1,186
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|799
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Fiji
|Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922
|7,602
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Finland
|Finland, Tax Lists, 1809-1915
|35,663
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Micronesia
|Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983
|1,354
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947
|510
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994
|1,658
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Paraguay
|Paraguay, Catholic Church Records, 1754-2015
|201,097
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|26,630
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998
|65
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|19,947
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|5,163
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|4,210
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972
|21,773
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004
|6,493
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966
|12,048
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|35,901
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|827
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955
|12,006
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954
|29
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Spain
|Spain, Diocese of Cartagena, Catholic Church Records, 1503-1969
|4,047
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Örebro Church Records, 1613-1918; index 1635-1860
|7,975
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Stockholm City Archives, Index to Church Records, 1546-1927
|99,022
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, Jefferson County Circuit Court Papers, 1870-1916
|1,738
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Yavapai County, Voting Records, 1875-1932
|156,211
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|54,785
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|1,854
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Collector of Customs, Ships’ Passenger Manifests, 1843-1900
|107,394
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Death Records and Death Registers, 1841-1925
|183
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hansen’s Disease Records, Kalaupapa Census Index, 1839-1970
|9
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010
|8,352
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, County Marriages, 1864-1950
|195
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Scott County, Oakdale Cemetery, Interment Records, 1856-1989
|19,906
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Kansas, Riley County, Sunset Cemetery, Burial Index Cards, 1856-1998
|93
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954
|13,496
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, Blue Earth County, Glenwood Cemetery, Burial Records, ca. 1869-1990
|6
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Layman Cemetery Burial Records, 1860-1926
|49
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, Olmsted County, Oakwood Cemetery Records, 1863-1998
|293
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|47,785
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri, Jackson County Voter Registration Records, 1928-1956
|1,240
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999
|90
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|31,533
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Wilmington, Cemetery Records, 1852-2005
|442
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Dakota and South Dakota Naturalization Records, 1851-1883
|492
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, Comanche County, Highland Cemetery Records, 1901-1994
|1,003
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950
|52,418
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976
|50,530
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|1,956,412
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah Death Certificates, 1904-1964
|3,990
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, World War II Index to Army Veterans of Utah, 1939-1945
|317
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|11,390
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965
|2,785
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Zambia
|Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015
|2,469
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
