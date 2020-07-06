Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) Possibly the Best (?) Document Scanner for Home and Office Use
Florida Becomes First State to Enact DNA Privacy Law, Blocking Insurers From Genetic Data
Why Switch To The Cloud? 20 Benefits of Cloud Computing
The Confederates Who Moved to Brazil
Why You’re Related to Everybody Else
“I Have My Family Tree Back to Adam and Eve”
Genetic Genealogy Used To Crack Golden State Killer Case Opened Door For More Than 150 Cold Cases
An Obituary for a House?
Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society Receives a $6,000 Grant
Data of Over 61,000 Turkish Jewish Gravestones Online in New Database
Findmypast Celebrate Independence Day 2020 With 17 Million New US Records
New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 29 June 2020
Registration is Now Open for the Federation of Genealogical Societies’ Virtual Family History Conference
The Best Free Family Tree Templates for Microsoft Word and Excel
TheGenealogist Launches New Parish Records
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
