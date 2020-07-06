Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

The latest Plus Edition newsletter is available at: https://eognplus.com/news/thisweek.htm

The following articles are listed in this week’s Plus Edition email:

(+) Possibly the Best (?) Document Scanner for Home and Office Use

Florida Becomes First State to Enact DNA Privacy Law, Blocking Insurers From Genetic Data

Why Switch To The Cloud? 20 Benefits of Cloud Computing

The Confederates Who Moved to Brazil

Why You’re Related to Everybody Else

“I Have My Family Tree Back to Adam and Eve”

Genetic Genealogy Used To Crack Golden State Killer Case Opened Door For More Than 150 Cold Cases

An Obituary for a House?

Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society Receives a $6,000 Grant

Data of Over 61,000 Turkish Jewish Gravestones Online in New Database

Findmypast Celebrate Independence Day 2020 With 17 Million New US Records

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 29 June 2020

Registration is Now Open for the Federation of Genealogical Societies’ Virtual Family History Conference

The Best Free Family Tree Templates for Microsoft Word and Excel

TheGenealogist Launches New Parish Records

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

