National Genealogical Society’s 2020 On-Demand! Now Available

The following announcement was written by the (U.S.) National Genealogical Society:

FALLS CHURCH, VA, 7 JULY 2020—Individuals interested in researching their family history can now purchase educational webinars at the National Genealogical Society’s Virtual Family History Conference. NGS 2020 On-Demand! offers three packages of ten, twenty, and forty-five lectures for purchase and streaming on PlaybackNGS.com. As a bonus, every package also includes twenty-six, free webinars.

Once an individual purchases a package, he may choose from more than eighty-five sessions that cover a comprehensive range of topics, including DNA, ethnic heritage and women, immigration and migration, records and resources, religion, and research techniques and methodology. To learn more, download the Sessions Guide for the full list of webinars.

Registrants can view or listen to webinars on their computers or mobile devices at their convenience until 15 May 2021. Registrants also are invited to explore the NGS Virtual Expo Hall.

The three package options at PlaybackNGS.com include:

The “Full” Package: Streaming access to a choice of twenty NGS 2020 On-Demand! sessions through 15 May 2021; an electronic copy of the virtual conference syllabus; and 26 bonus lectures. The “Works” Package: Everything in the Full Package with an additional twenty-five NGS 2020 On-Demand! sessions (a total of 45 lectures you choose); a USB with audio recordings of ALL the recorded sessions (more than 100 hours of audio content that can also be streamed to a mobile device); plus 26 bonus lectures. NGS 2020 “Light” Package: Streaming access to a choice of ten NGS 2020 On-Demand! sessions through 15 May 2021; an electronic copy of the virtual conference syllabus; and 26 bonus lectures.



For more information about NGS 2020 On-Demand! or to register, visit PlaybackNGS.com.

Founded in 1903, the National Genealogical Society is dedicated to genealogical education, exemplary standards of research, and the preservation of genealogical records. The Falls Church, Virginia, based nonprofit is the premier national society for everyone, from the beginner to the most advanced family historian, seeking excellence in publications, educational offerings, and guidance in research. It also offers many opportunities to interact with other genealogists.