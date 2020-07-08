BCG and Legacy Present a Free Webinar

In this live webinar, three trustees of the Board for Certification of Genealogists®(BCG) will share various pathways to certification. They will discuss the process of becoming a board-certified genealogist, explain portfolio elements, and answer questions from participants. Certification is based on the evaluation of a portfolio of work products with specific elements, and indicates competence in research, analysis, kinship determination, and reporting skills. Successful applicants are entitled to use their credentials as Certified Genealogists (CG) as post-nominals.

The webinar presenters are LaBrenda Garrett-Nelson, JD, LLM, CG, CGL, Angela Packer McGhie, CG, and Richard G. Sayre, CG, CGL, FUGA. LaBrenda is the BCG President, Angela is Vice-President, and Richard is the secretary and immediate past president.

LaBrenda Garrett-Nelson was a tax lawyer, retiring in 2013 as a partner from the big four accounting firm of EY. She is now a full-time genealogist focused on teaching and writing. Her research centers on African American families that came out of slavery, particularly in the Carolinas. She has published in the National Genealogical Society Quarterly, and authored a guide for researching African Americans in her home county of Laurens, South Carolina. She coordinated SLIG’s inaugural African American track, and is also on the faculties of GRIP, Gen-Fed, and IGHR.

Angela Packer McGhie is the education director for the National Genealogical Society and a trustee for the BCG Education Fund. She coordinates courses at the Institute of Genealogy and Historical Research (IGHR) and the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy (SLIG), and teaches at the Genealogical Research Institute of Pittsburgh (GRIP) and the Genealogical Institute on Federal Records (Gen-Fed). Angela was administrator of the ProGen Study Program from 2008–2014, and currently serves on its board of directors.

Richard G. Sayre, a retired U.S. Army colonel, is a long-time researcher and instructor in genealogical topics. His special areas of expertise include records of the National Archives and Bureau of Land Management, including military records, land records, maps, urban research, and government documents. He coordinates courses at SLIG and GRIP, and lectures at national conferences and seminars.

The live webinar, free to the public, will be presented on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 8 p.m. Eastern time. The webinar will remain available to the public at no charge on Legacy. Register for the webinar at https://familytreewebinars.com/webinar_details.php?webinar_id=1514. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

BCG was founded in 1964 to foster public confidence in genealogy by promoting uniform standards of competence and ethics among genealogists. It awards the CG credential to persons whose work meets these standards. BCG, in conjunction with Legacy, presents free webinars monthly. To see the remaining monthly webinars for 2020, visit http://legacy.familytreewebinars.com/?aid=2619.

View BCG’s past Legacy webinars using our affiliate link at https://bcgcertification.org/learning/skills/webinars/. BCG receives a commission if you register by clicking and buying via our affiliate link.