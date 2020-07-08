Historical Record Collections Added to MyHeritage in June 2020

· July 8, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following is an extract from a much longer and more detailed list in the MyHeritage Blog:

We just added 8.3 million historical records in June from six new collections from the U.K., Spain, and New Zealand. Four million records from a World War I medal index were added from the U.K. Three collections from the Vitoria Diocese in Spain were added: a baptism index, a marriage index, and a death index. In addition, two collections from New Zealand were added: a World War I service index and an index of early settlers. This update brings the total number of historical records on MyHeritage to 12.5 billion.

Here are more details on each of the new collections:

United Kingdom, Service Medal and Award Rolls Index, 1914–1918

 An index of service medals and awards issued in the UK following the World War I. 4,495,296 records Search collection now

Spain, Vitoria Diocese, Index of Baptisms, 1535–1903

 An index of baptism records from the Diocese of Vitoria in Spain from 1535 to 1903. 2,493,190 records Search collection now

Spain, Vitoria Diocese, Index of Deaths, 1573–1904

 An index of death records from the Diocese of Vitoria in Spain from 1573 to 1904. 483,122 records Search collection now

Spain, Vitoria Diocese, Index of Marriages, 1559–1899

 

 An index of marriage records from the Diocese of Vitoria in Spain from 1559 to 1899. 363,452 records Search collection now

New Zealand, World War I Service Personnel and Reserves Index

 

 An index of soldiers from New Zealand who served in World War I. 355,584 records Search collection now

New Zealand, Index of Early Settlers, 1840–1864

 

 An index of early settlers in New Zealand from 1840 to 1864. 117,604 records Search collection now

Details about each new Record Collection may be found at https://blog.myheritage.com/2020/07/historical-record-collections-added-in-june-2020/

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: