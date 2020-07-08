Historical Record Collections Added to MyHeritage in June 2020

The following is an extract from a much longer and more detailed list in the MyHeritage Blog:

We just added 8.3 million historical records in June from six new collections from the U.K., Spain, and New Zealand. Four million records from a World War I medal index were added from the U.K. Three collections from the Vitoria Diocese in Spain were added: a baptism index, a marriage index, and a death index. In addition, two collections from New Zealand were added: a World War I service index and an index of early settlers. This update brings the total number of historical records on MyHeritage to 12.5 billion.

Here are more details on each of the new collections:

Collection Description Number of Records Link to Search

United Kingdom, Service Medal and Award Rolls Index, 1914–1918 An index of service medals and awards issued in the UK following the World War I. 4,495,296 records Search collection now Spain, Vitoria Diocese, Index of Baptisms, 1535–1903 An index of baptism records from the Diocese of Vitoria in Spain from 1535 to 1903. 2,493,190 records Search collection now Spain, Vitoria Diocese, Index of Deaths, 1573–1904 An index of death records from the Diocese of Vitoria in Spain from 1573 to 1904. 483,122 records Search collection now Spain, Vitoria Diocese, Index of Marriages, 1559–1899 An index of marriage records from the Diocese of Vitoria in Spain from 1559 to 1899. 363,452 records Search collection now New Zealand, World War I Service Personnel and Reserves Index An index of soldiers from New Zealand who served in World War I. 355,584 records Search collection now New Zealand, Index of Early Settlers, 1840–1864 An index of early settlers in New Zealand from 1840 to 1864. 117,604 records Search collection now

Details about each new Record Collection may be found at https://blog.myheritage.com/2020/07/historical-record-collections-added-in-june-2020/