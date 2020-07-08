Test Your Dog’s DNA

I have written before (at https://blog.eogn.com/2019/04/25/test-your-dogs-dna/) about testing a dog’s DNA. However, I noted this morning that Amazon has a dog DNA testing kit from the same testing company on sale for $99. If you want to check your dog’s heritage, this might be the time to do so.

The advertisement states:

BREED DISCOVERY: Embark screens for over 350 dog breeds, types, and varieties. Using a research-grade genotyping platform developed in partnership with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Embark offers the most accurate breed breakdown on the market.

MOST ACCURATE: In mixed breed dogs, Embark can precisely detect breed contributions down to 5% of the total breed make. This makes Embark’s product more than twice as precise as other tests on the market that can only detect breed contributions of 12% or more.

DISCOVER YOUR DOG’S RELATIVES: Find and connect with other dogs that share DNA with yours. Only Embark will give you a percentage of shared DNA between your dog and others that have been tested with Embark. Doggy DNA Relative Finder included with purchase.

FAST & EASY: Simple cheek swab. Results generally available online in 1-3 weeks.

UPGRADE ANYTIME: Solved your breed mystery but now want to know if your pup is at risk for 175+ genetic health conditions? Upgrade your Embark account at any time to get your dog’s genetic health report — no additional swabs or kits needed. Upgrade equivalent to buying the Embark Breed + Health kit.

You can find the test at https://amzn.to/2VX98t0.

NOTES:

It seems that testing a dog’s DNA is more expensive than testing human DNA!

I have no idea how long this sale will last. It is being advertised on Amazon as I write this on July 8, 2020 but could disappear at any time.

All I know about this product is what is listed in the advertisement. I am afraid I cannot answer any questions about it.

I haven’t tested this myself for one simple reason: I don’t have a dog.