New Records and App Features Available This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Findmypast is pleased to announce a major new update to the Findmypast app: you can now search for records from the Findmypast app. You can also filter and sort the results and with a paid subscription, view transcripts and images to print or download.

To use this feature, download the app (or update date it if you already have it) and you’ll see a search magnifying glass at the bottom of your screen. You can find out more about the free Findmypast mobile app and all its great features here.

Yorkshire Monumental Inscriptions

Over 32,000 additional records have been added to this exclusive collection. Covering 48 Yorkshire parishes, these records can reveal fascinating details for your family tree including names, ages, birth years, death years, locations and original inscriptions. See our Yorkshire Memorial Inscriptions Parish List for more info on the parishes covered.

These latest additions have been provided by our partners at Calderdale Family History Society and City of York & District Family History Society and you won’t find them anywhere else online.

Derbyshire Deaths and Burials

This collection of records has been updated with over 60,000 new additions from 7 Derbyshire parishes. Burial records can provide valuable details on the lives and deaths of your ancestors including dates of birth, death and burial, age at death, date of burial and religious denominations.

These new releases have been provided by Derbyshire Family History Society and High Peak Borough Council. See our Derbyshire Parish List for more info on the parishes covered.

National School Admission Registers & Log-Books 1870-1914

Over 7,000 exclusive admission registers from two schools have been added to this exclusive collection. These records can reveal details about your ancestors’ childhoods that you won’t find anywhere else online such as admission dates, exam results and any illnesses that led to absence from school.

Provided by our partners at North West Kent Family History Society, the new additions come from Stone, The Brent School (1894-1920) and St Mary Cray School (1867-1920).

Peru, Lima, Civil Registration Records 1874-1996

We’ve just released millions of civil birth, marriage and death records from Lima, the capital city of Peru. Spanning over 120 years, each collection includes a dedicated search page making it easier to narrow down the record you’re looking for:

Brought to you in partnership with FamilySearch, these milestone resources are essential for anyone with Peruvian heritage.

Newspapers

Our newspaper collection continues to grow with the addition of 12 brand new titles, along with updates to 14 existing titles. New to the site are:

· Manchester & Salford Advertiser covering 1837-1840, and 1842

· Hampshire Independent covering 1837, 1842-1843, 1845-1846, 1848-1852, 1858-1878, 1880-1882, 1884-1885, 1888-1895, 1898-1900, 1903-1905, 1908-1910, 1912-1918, and 1920-1923

· Clonmel Chronicle covering 1848-1880, and 1882-1896

· Jersey Evening Post covering 1899, 1902-1903, and 1905-1909

· Sunday Illustrated covering 1921-1923

· Cox’s Legal Circular covering 1916

· Docks’ Gazette covering 1920

· On the March covering 1920

· The War covering 1915

· Prohibitionist covering 1917-1918

· Chester-le-Street Chronicle and District Advertiser covering 1913-1923, and 1929-1940

· Kilkenny Moderator covering 1828-1831, 1833-1840, 1849-1851, 1881, and 1900-1902

Meanwhile, we’ve updated:

· Merthyr Express with pages from 1946, 1948, and 1952-1953

· Westmeath Guardian and Longford News-Letter with pages from 1841-1851, 1853-1860, and 1862-1896

· Richmond & Ripon Chronicle with pages from 1857, 1859, and 1889

· Scarborough Gazette with pages from 1856, and 1884

· Leinster Reporter with pages from 1878, and 1880

· Wakefield Express with pages from 1862

· Saint James’s Chronicle with pages from 1851-1866

· Baldwin’s London Weekly Journal with pages from 1803, 1807, 1809, 1812, 1817-1820, and 1822-1836

· Cannock Chase Courier with pages from 1914-1928

· Midland Counties Advertiser with pages from 1882

· Lynn Advertiser with pages from 1891-1909, and 1911-1912

· Meath Herald and Cavan Advertiser with pages from 1854-1856

· Lisburn Standard with pages from 1878, and 1884-1885

· Sligo Independent with pages from 1856, 1860-1869, and 1920-1924