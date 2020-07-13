Canada Has Completely Changed The Rules On Who Can Automatically Become A Citizen

· July 13, 2020 · Legal Affairs · No Comments

Some people are born citizens, some become citizens, and some have citizenship thrust upon them. For that last group, a Canadian citizenship change is making new rules about who can automatically gain legal Canadian citizenship status. Now, the interpretation of who a parent is has shifted completely and it’s a game changer for same-sex couples and more.

On July 9, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship announced a change in the Citizenship Act. Under the act, the interpretation of who is a parent is different than it used to be.

This change probably will not affect many people. However, for the few that it applies to, this is a major change. You can read more in an article by Lisa Belmonte in the NARCITY web site at: https://bit.ly/38QsHbP.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: