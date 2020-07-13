Delia Bourne, R.I.P.

The genealogy community lost a good friend and research assistant last week: Delia Cothrun Bourne died on July 9, 2020 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Delia moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana with her then-new husband in 1977 where she became a reference librarian for the Allen County Public Library. In 1983, she became a genealogist for the second-largest genealogical collection in the country at the Allen County Public Library (ACPL) where she remained until her death.

While employed at ACPL, Delia helped thousands of genealogy researchers, newcomers and “old pros” alike. She was also a frequent genealogy lecturer at all sorts of events, from small-to-medium-sized classes held at ACPL to national conferences.

A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. Visitation will be held two hours prior. Burial will take place in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Genealogical Endowment Fund at The Allen County Public Library.

You can find the obituary for Delia Cothrun Bourne at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/fort-wayne-in/delia-bourne-9255824.

