Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

(+) How to Care for Aging, Fragile Paper, CDs, Magnetic Tapes, and Their Data Content

Free Access to All Birth Records on MyHeritage

Historical Record Collections Added to MyHeritage in June 2020

Canada Has Completely Changed The Rules On Who Can Automatically Become A Citizen

Pandemic Prompts Growth in Family Tree Digging

(UK) National Archives Announces Reopening of Reading Rooms on July 21st

The History of Digital Photography

Delia Bourne, R.I.P.

Battle of Britain RAF Operations Record Books (ORBs) released on TheGenealogist

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 6 July 2020

New Records and App Features Available This Findmypast Friday

BCG and Legacy Present a Free Webinar

National Genealogical Society’s 2020 On-Demand! Now Available

Test Your Dog’s DNA

