Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

(+) How to Care for Aging, Fragile Paper, CDs, Magnetic Tapes, and Their Data Content
Free Access to All Birth Records on MyHeritage
Historical Record Collections Added to MyHeritage in June 2020
Canada Has Completely Changed The Rules On Who Can Automatically Become A Citizen
Pandemic Prompts Growth in Family Tree Digging
(UK) National Archives Announces Reopening of Reading Rooms on July 21st
The History of Digital Photography
Delia Bourne, R.I.P.
Battle of Britain RAF Operations Record Books (ORBs) released on TheGenealogist
New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 6 July 2020
New Records and App Features Available This Findmypast Friday
BCG and Legacy Present a Free Webinar
National Genealogical Society’s 2020 On-Demand! Now Available
Test Your Dog’s DNA
