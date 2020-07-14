Berks County (Pennsylvania) Genealogical Society Library to Reopen

· July 14, 2020 · Societies · No Comments

According to an announcement on the Berks County (Pennsylvania) Genealogical Society’s website at https://www.berksgenes.org/:

BCGS WILL REOPEN JULY 15th, by appointment only.

New Library Hours: Wed – Fri: 2:30 – 6pm; Sat and Sun: noon – 4pm.

A mask will be required to enter the GoggleWorks. Please call the library during open hours to make an appointment at 484-509-4806. Or email to: info@berksgenes.org.

To permit social distancing only 5 researchers will be permitted in library at one time. Library staff will be wiping down surfaces after your visit.

