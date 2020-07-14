Genealogical Archive of 52,000 Irish-Jewish Records, From Over 200 Years, Presented to Dublin City

Quoting an article in the IrishCentral web site:

Jewish births, marriages, burials, school records and census information in Ireland dating back to 1664 released to the public.

Jewish wedding at the Waterford Courthouse, early September 1901

In 2015, a genealogist who had compiled an archive of records of the Irish Jewish community spanning 400 years presented copies of the 16 volumes, made of 52,000 names to Dublin’s mayor.

Dublin-based retired businessman Stuart Rosenblatt collected and collated the information pertaining to births, marriages, burials, school records, and census information dating back to 1664. He presented 12 volumes of his work to the then Lord Mayor of Dublin Críona Ní Dhálaigh.

You can read more in an article at https://www.irishcentral.com/roots/genealogy/genealogical-archive-irish-jewish-community.

For more information and the records visit www.irishjewishroots.com.

