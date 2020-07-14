Kentucky Genealogical Society Announces a Series of Web Seminars: “Discovering Your Bluegrass Roots in Kentucky”

The Kentucky Genealogical Society typically offers a full day seminar each August in Frankfort, Kentucky. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the society is instead offering a series of eight online webinars throughout the month of August, 2020. The theme of the series is, “Discovering Your Bluegrass Roots in Kentucky.”

The series includes speakers who can help researchers with Kentucky ancestors, including: Tracing Your Kentucky Roots with Peggy Lauritzen, Researching at the County and Local Level in Kentucky with Dave Schroeder, Using Maps in Genealogy with Katherine Wilson, 10 Things for a Genealogist to Do Before Leaving an Archive or Library in Kentucky with Melissa Barker, LGBTQ Genealogy with Stewart Traiman, Discovering African Americans in Kentucky records prior to 1870 with Cynthia Maharrey, and Strategies to Analyze Endogamous DNA with Alec Ferretti.

One additional webinar — the Kentucky Genealogy Brick Wall Brainstorm — will provide participants the opportunity to crowdsource suggestions on their Kentucky brick walls.

Registration and more information can be found at www.kygs.org. Given the current economic climate, the Kentucky Genealogical Society is offering the series for $30 so as many researchers can access and attend.