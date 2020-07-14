New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 13 July 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
Find a key part of your genealogical puzzle in nearly one million new Find A Grave indexed records on FamilySearch. Explore Ecuador Church Records 1565–2011, and Uruguay Passenger Lists 1888–1980, just waiting to be discovered, along with thousands more from Austria. Brazil, Chile, England, Germany Mexico, Peru, S. Africa and Spain. The United States collections were expanded for Arizona, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Minnesota, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Passports, 1919-1924
|165
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Argentina
|Argentina, Corrientes, Catholic Church Records, 1734-1977
|10
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Austria
|Austria, Carinthia, Gurk Diocese, Catholic Church Records, 1527-1986
|12,412
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|443
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006
|2,265
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|6,233
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|5,502
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Ascension
|3,703
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Canada
|Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920
|11,859
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877
|581
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|13,376
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ecuador
|Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011
|480,325
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Cumbria Parish Registers, 1538-1990
|23,236
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|2,539
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988
|54,458
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|347
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Fiji
|Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922
|2,441
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Prussia, Saxony, Census Lists, 1770-1934
|61,236
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Luxembourg
|Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796-1941
|2,614
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Mexico
|Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929
|31,327
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Micronesia
|Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983
|389
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947
|307
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994
|2,339
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Norway
|Norway, Probate Index Cards, 1640-1903
|4,736
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Other
|Find A Grave Index
|946,889
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|32,503
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998
|15
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|25,291
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|3,121
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|4,092
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004
|10,109
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966
|9,820
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|28,744
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|836
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955
|12,131
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954
|1,155
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Spain
|Spain, Province of La Coruña, Municipal Records, 1648-1941
|27,951
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Greenlee County, Voting Records, 1910-1926
|21,276
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Arizona, Maricopa County, Voting Records, 1876-1932
|4,257
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Pima County, Voting Records, 1876-1926
|1,774
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Various County Divorce Records, 1877-1937
|18,095
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|37,767
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|3,177
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Connecticut, Military Census Questionnaires, 1917
|518,862
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010
|11,606
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Illinois, Quincy, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1875-1985
|2,699
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Iowa, Scott County, Oakdale Cemetery, Interment Records, 1856-1989
|3,265
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954
|7,970
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Maine, Kennebec County, Togus National Cemetery Records
|10
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota Deaths, 1887-2001
|481,854
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Layman Cemetery Burial Records, 1860-1926
|10
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|4,430
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Lancaster County, Fairview Cemetery, Burial Records, 1864-1999
|3,498
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999
|50
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|33,270
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950
|48,647
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976
|73,656
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Hardin County, Marriage Records, 1837-2009
|228
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|5
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Alaska, Alien Arrivals at Various Locations, 1906-1956
|6,806
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah Death Certificates, 1904-1964
|148
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|9,573
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Applications for the Relief of Needy Confederate Women, 1915-1967
|3,371
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965
|5,116
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Uruguay
|Uruguay, Passenger Lists, 1888-1980
|445,581
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Zambia
|Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015
|1,242
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
