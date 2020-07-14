New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 13 July 2020

July 14, 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Find a key part of your genealogical puzzle in nearly one million new Find A Grave indexed records on FamilySearch. Explore Ecuador Church Records 15652011, and Uruguay Passenger Lists 18881980, just waiting to be discovered, along with thousands more from Austria. Brazil, Chile, England, Germany Mexico, Peru, S. Africa and Spain. The United States collections were expanded for Arizona, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Minnesota, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Passports, 1919-1924 165 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Argentina Argentina, Corrientes, Catholic Church Records, 1734-1977 10 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Austria Austria, Carinthia, Gurk Diocese, Catholic Church Records, 1527-1986 12,412 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 443 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006 2,265 0 New indexed records collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 6,233 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 5,502 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Ascension 3,703 0 New indexed records collection
Canada Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920 11,859 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877 581 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 13,376 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ecuador Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011 480,325 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Cumbria Parish Registers, 1538-1990 23,236 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 2,539 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988 54,458 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 347 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Fiji Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922 2,441 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Prussia, Saxony, Census Lists, 1770-1934 61,236 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Luxembourg Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796-1941 2,614 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Mexico Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929 31,327 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Micronesia Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983 389 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947 307 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994 2,339 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Norway Norway, Probate Index Cards, 1640-1903 4,736 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other Find A Grave Index 946,889 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 32,503 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1888-1998 15 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 25,291 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 3,121 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 4,092 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004 10,109 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966 9,820 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 28,744 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 836 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955 12,131 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954 1,155 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Spain Spain, Province of La Coruña, Municipal Records, 1648-1941 27,951 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Greenlee County, Voting Records, 1910-1926 21,276 0 New indexed records collection
United States Arizona, Maricopa County, Voting Records, 1876-1932 4,257 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Pima County, Voting Records, 1876-1926 1,774 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Various County Divorce Records, 1877-1937 18,095 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 37,767 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 3,177 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Connecticut, Military Census Questionnaires, 1917 518,862 0 New indexed records collection
United States Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010 11,606 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Illinois, Quincy, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1875-1985 2,699 0 New indexed records collection
United States Iowa, Scott County, Oakdale Cemetery, Interment Records, 1856-1989 3,265 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954 7,970 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Maine, Kennebec County, Togus National Cemetery Records 10 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota Deaths, 1887-2001 481,854 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Layman Cemetery Burial Records, 1860-1926 10 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 4,430 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, Lancaster County, Fairview Cemetery, Burial Records, 1864-1999 3,498 0 New indexed records collection
United States Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999 50 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 33,270 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950 48,647 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976 73,656 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Hardin County, Marriage Records, 1837-2009 228 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 5 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Alaska, Alien Arrivals at Various Locations, 1906-1956 6,806 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah Death Certificates, 1904-1964 148 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 9,573 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Applications for the Relief of Needy Confederate Women, 1915-1967 3,371 0 New indexed records collection
United States Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965 5,116 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Uruguay Uruguay, Passenger Lists, 1888-1980 445,581 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Zambia Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015 1,242 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

