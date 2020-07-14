The Quinte Branch of Ontario Ancestors Announces an Update of the Society’s Online Finding Aid

The following announcement was written by the Quinte Branch of Ontario Ancestors:

To celebrate our 40th anniversary as a branch of Ontario Ancestors, the Quinte Branch online Finding Aid is getting an update. The number of records will increase to over 1,516,000 thanks to the efforts of our volunteer indexers. That’s an increase or over 166,000 records.

In addition to the indexing of new genealogies received in our library, we have also concentrated on including a number of major historical works and genealogical transcripts. These latter items add a broad range of new records to the database covering the whole Quinte Region including Hastings, Prince Edward and part of Northumberland counties.

As usual, the new Finding Aid includes record titles and their location as follows: L for Quinte Branch Library Shelves; D for Digital Resource on the computers; C for CD Resource in the CD storage cabinet and Q for Quinte West Public Library shelves. This will become more valuable in the future as more of our material is digitized to free up space on our shelves.

The Finding Aid has a list feature which allows you to create a personal research list to use when you visit our library or to email to us to do the research for you. While the general public is restricted from the Quinte West Public Library right now, our research volunteers are allowed access on a limited basis so our research work is progressing.

Quinte Branch members are entitled to 1 hour of free research which is a bargain right now with the Ontario Ancestors membership at half price of $37 for the rest of 2020. If you are already a member, Quinte Branch is only an additional $10.

And best of all, the Finding Aid is a free service to our worldwide genealogy audience. Check it out from our website at:

https://quinte.ogs.on.ca/

or directly through

http://www.snap360.ca/quinteogs/