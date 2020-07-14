The following announcement was written by the Ukrainian History and Education Center:

Ukrainian History and Education Center to Launch FREE Online Genealogy Series July 15; Programming to Continue throughout 2020

Genealogists with roots in and around Ukraine can continue their research during the pandemic with the launch of NashiPredky@Home, a FREE online genealogy and history series of events by the Ukrainian History and Education Center, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to connect generations by telling the stories of Ukraine and Ukrainian Americans through its museum and archives.

The first event in this series on Wednesday, July 15, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time, is a presentation by UHEC Archivist Mike Andrec, “Introduction to Archives,” which will explore the who, what, why, and how of archives, how they are different from libraries, and what kinds of interesting information can be found there. He will discuss examples from the UHEC’s archives as well as other repositories. This talk will be geared towards archives novices and will be useful for genealogists and non-academic historians of all kinds.

Next, on Wednesday, July 22, at 7:00 p.m., the Center will be holding its first monthly “Virtual Office Hours,” a monthly series that gives you a chance to get help with your historical puzzles. Do you have a document you can’t read or don’t understand, heirlooms you want to know more about, or some other conundrum related to Ukraine or Ukrainian immigrants to North America? This monthly series is your chance to have the UHEC’s Nashi Predky team help you! You must send photographs of your documents, heirlooms or other materials to genealogy@UkrHEC.org at least one week before the webinar date, and we’ll select a few head-scratchers to discuss online. You are welcome to listen in even if you haven’t sent in any material to discuss.

On Wednesday, August 5, at 7:00 p.m., Mike Buryk will present Ukrainians and their Communities in the United States: 1600 – 2020, which will help you gain a basic understanding of the history of Ukraine and the conditions there that sparked emigration to the U.S. as early as the colonial period and into the 19th , 20th and 21st centuries. The five main periods of Ukrainian emigration to the U.S. will covered, and current U.S. Ukrainian community educational and cultural institutions are reviewed.

Additional monthly talks and virtual office hours are being planned through the end of 2020.

All of the above events are FREE, but registration is required. They will be held via the GoToWebinar platform. More information and registration for each event is available at https://www.ukrhec.org/calendar

UHEC humanities programming during this difficult COVID-19 period is made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the human endeavor.