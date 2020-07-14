(United Kingdom) Census Order and Regulations for England and Wales

The following announcement was first posted to the IAJGS Public Records Access Monitoring Committee’s mailing list:

The legislation to hold the census in England and Wales on 21 March 2021 is now official. It became law at the may Privy Council on 20 May 2020. The order may be read at: http://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/532/made

The Census Regulations came into force on 23 June 2020 in England and 26 June in Wales. The Regulations include many of the operational details of the census, as well as exact copies of the paper questionnaires and descriptions of the online questionnaires. They are available to view online:

England: http://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/560/contents/made

Wales: http://www.legislation.gov.uk/wsi/2020/555/contents/made

The Census in Scotland and Northern Ireland is the responsibility of their respective administrations and legislatures. The census day 21 March 2021 is uniform across the UK: Scotland http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ssi/2020/76/contents/made and Northern Ireland: http://www.legislation.gov.uk/nisr/2020/83/contents/made

