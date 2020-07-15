COVID-19 Pandemic Has Heightened Interest in Underlying Health Risks, Ancestry® Family Health Survey Shows

From an announcement written by Ancestry.com:

“Ancestry®, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, today released results of a survey recently commissioned to understand how consumers view their health — and in particular, their genetic health risks — during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the newly released Family Health Survey, by Ancestry, in an era when concerns about health are rising in general, almost half (47%) of all Americans and nearly 60 percent of parents said the COVID-19 pandemic has increased their specific interest in understanding their possible genetic health risks.

‘The COVID-19 pandemic has made clear to many people the importance of taking proactive actions to protect their health and their family’s health,’ said Dr. Ron Park, MD, EVP of Health and DNA, Ancestry. ‘The survey shows that this applies to not only concerns specific to COVID-19 but also other health issues, such as genetic risks.'”

You can read the full announcement at: https://bit.ly/3eyeLUS.