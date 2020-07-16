National Genealogical Society Announces Plans for its 2021 Family History Conference

The following announcement was written by the (U.S.) National Genealogical Society:

FALLS CHURCH, VA, 16 JULY 2020—The National Genealogical Society (NGS) announced that its 2021 Family History Conference is scheduled to take place 19-22 May 2021 in Richmond, Virginia, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Information about the Conference’s program—Virginia: Deep Roots of a Nation—and the many genealogical resources in Richmond are now available online as a downloadable brochure.

Conference Committee Chair Janet A. Alpert, FNGS, said, “We are acutely aware that we have to build contingency plans for any eventuality. Though we hope COVID-19 will not be a factor next spring, we are already preparing options to insure the health and safety of registrants, sponsors, exhibitors, and staff. We’re confident that we will have a strong and enriching program for everyone interested in family history research.”

The NGS 2021 Family History Conference program will feature a variety of lecture tracks. Session topics will include African American, Native American, and other ethnic groups research; archival records in Virginia and neighboring states; immigration and migration; researching federal and local government records as well as land, military, religious, and tax records; using DNA to trace your ancestors; and much more. In support of NGS’s merger later this year with the Federation of Genealogical Societies, a “Focus on Societies” day is also planned. The Board for Certification of Genealogists will again sponsor a skillbuilding track.

The conference will also offer family historians and genealogists an array of other events, special workshops, and a family history expo with a host of exhibitors. Registration opens on 6 January 2021. Be sure to sign up for the NGS conference blog to receive up-to-date conference news and download the 2021 announcement brochure to learn more about the Richmond conference.

In 2022, the NGS Family History Conference will be on the West Coast with the California Genealogical Society (CGS) serving as the local host. Join us in Sacramento, California, 25-28 May 2022. Details will be available in the coming months on the NGS Family History Conference website and in the NGS Magazine.

Founded in 1903, the National Genealogical Society is dedicated to genealogical education, exemplary standards of research, and the preservation of genealogical records. The Falls Church, Virginia, based nonprofit is the premier national society for everyone, from the beginner to the most advanced family historian, seeking excellence in publications, educational offerings, and guidance in research. It also offers many opportunities to interact with other genealogists.