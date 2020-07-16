The Latest Status Symbol Among the Ultrawealthy is a Coat of Arms, and It’s Partially Thanks to Hit Shows Like ‘Game of Thrones’

Heraldic symbols have been a thing among nobility since the Middle Ages, with many existing coats of arms dating back centuries. But more wealthy people outside of Europe are now looking to create their own new coat of arms to put on yachts or personal stationery.

An article by Dominic-Madori Davis in the Business Insider web site describes the method of obtaining legitimate coats of arms that are personalized for you. These are not the fakes that you can purchase for a few dollars (or pounds or euros) from the “bucket shops” that deal in “The History of Your Family Name” that are for coats or arms that have nothing to do with your ancestors. Instead, these are legitimate coats of arms. See Wikipedia at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coat_of_arms for an explanation of who can legally. issue coats of arms.

Author Davis writes:

“The most consistent thing about wealthy people (and in particular, newly wealthy people) remains their tendency to want to be seen and recognized as such.

“Perhaps this is why, as Tom Ball of The Times UK reports, the demand for new coat of arms designs has skyrocketed in the past few years. Experts believe that the rising interest in obtaining a personalized heraldic symbol of one’s very own may have to do with the increasing popularity of genealogy tests, as well as dynasty-focused TV shows like “Game of Thrones,” Ball writes.

“Most of the new interest comes from wealthy people in America, the Middle East, and East Asia, according to design and printing company Downey. A representative for the company told Ball that its commissions for new coats of arms have doubled in the past five years, with international customers now making up 40% of commissions — up from 20% in the years prior.”

You can read more at https://bit.ly/3eD9N9o.