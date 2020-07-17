Millions of New Parish Records Available to Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Findmypast is home to the largest collection of UK parish records available online and it just got even bigger.

Findmypast has released over 1.3 million brand new parish records as well as a whole host of additional pages to a variety of British and Irish newspapers.

Surrey Baptisms

We’ve added over 558,000 brand new records from 126 Surrey parishes to this collection. Baptism records can reveal fascinating details for your family tree including:

Your ancestors’ names

Their birth and baptism dates

Their parents’ names

Their parents’ occupations

Where they were baptised

Their religious denominations

For all of this week’s Surrey additions, check the parish list for details of the new churches and time frames covered.

Surrey Marriages

Over 438,000 additional marriage records covering 182 parishes have been added to Findmypast’s collection of Surrey Marriages. Search these records to discover;

Your ancestors’ names

Their ages and birth years

When, where and who they married

Where they lived

Their fathers’ names and occupations

Witness names for both bride and groom

Surrey Burials

This week’s Surrey update also includes over 3330,000 new burial records from 121 parishes across the county. Burial records provide unique details on your family’s final resting places including:

Their names

Their birth, death and burial dates

Their ages when they died

Their occupations

Where they were buried

Their religious denominations

Newspapers

We’ve added three new papers to our extensive archive, along with updates to 21 existing ones. The three new arrivals are:

Sporting Chronicle covering 1889, 1907-1908, and 1916

North Wales Weekly News covering 1956-1980

Rochdale Times covering 1872-1879, 1896, 1898-1899, 1910-1912, and 1914-1923

We have also added additional pages and date ranges to the following existing titles: