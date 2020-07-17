Millions of New Parish Records Available to Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:
Findmypast is home to the largest collection of UK parish records available online and it just got even bigger.
Findmypast has released over 1.3 million brand new parish records as well as a whole host of additional pages to a variety of British and Irish newspapers.
We’ve added over 558,000 brand new records from 126 Surrey parishes to this collection. Baptism records can reveal fascinating details for your family tree including:
- Your ancestors’ names
- Their birth and baptism dates
- Their parents’ names
- Their parents’ occupations
- Where they were baptised
- Their religious denominations
For all of this week’s Surrey additions, check the parish list for details of the new churches and time frames covered.
Over 438,000 additional marriage records covering 182 parishes have been added to Findmypast’s collection of Surrey Marriages. Search these records to discover;
- Your ancestors’ names
- Their ages and birth years
- When, where and who they married
- Where they lived
- Their fathers’ names and occupations
- Witness names for both bride and groom
This week’s Surrey update also includes over 3330,000 new burial records from 121 parishes across the county. Burial records provide unique details on your family’s final resting places including:
- Their names
- Their birth, death and burial dates
- Their ages when they died
- Their occupations
- Where they were buried
- Their religious denominations
We’ve added three new papers to our extensive archive, along with updates to 21 existing ones. The three new arrivals are:
- Sporting Chronicle covering 1889, 1907-1908, and 1916
- North Wales Weekly News covering 1956-1980
- Rochdale Times covering 1872-1879, 1896, 1898-1899, 1910-1912, and 1914-1923
We have also added additional pages and date ranges to the following existing titles:
- Newcastle Journal from 1894, 1900-1901, 1913, and 1920
- New Crusader from 1916
- Worthing Gazette from 1960
- Chelsea News and General Advertiser from 1947
- Brighton Gazette from 1872, and 1912
- Exeter and Plymouth Gazette from 1952
- Motherwell Times from 1960
- Whitstable Times and Herne Bay Herald from 1951-1956
- Wexford Independent from 1872
- The Dublin Builder from 1872
- Birmingham Daily Post from 1899
- Hampshire Advertiser from 1935-1940
- Leicester Chronicle from 1924, 1926-1928, 1934-1947, 1949, 1960-1964, 1966-1974, 1976, and 1978-1979
- Westmeath Guardian and Longford News-Letter from 1852
- Hampshire Independent from 1836, 1838-1841, 1844, 1847, 1879, 1883, 1886-1887, 1901-1902, 1906-1907, and 1919
- Leinster Reporter from 1881
- Kilkenny Moderator from 1832, and 1885
- Clonmel Chronicle from 1881
- Sligo Independent from 1855, and 1857-1859
- Wakefield Express from 1873, and 1889
- Merthyr Express from 1947, and 1949-1952
Recent Comments