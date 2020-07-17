The Boston Public Library and American Ancestors│NEHGS Collaborate To Present Author Larry Tye on Lessons and Legacy of McCarthy Era

The following announcement was written by: American Ancestors / NEHGS:

The Best-selling New York Times Author and Former Boston Globe Reporter Discusses His New Book with BPL President David Leonard on Thursday, July 23, at 6 PM EDT, Virtually, as Part of the American Inspiration Series and Boston Public Library’s Arc of History: Contested Perspectives Series

Talks Are Free – Online Registration Now Open

July 17, 2020—Boston, Massachusetts—On Thursday, July 23, at 6:00 p.m., the Boston Public Library (BPL), in collaboration with American Ancestors | NEHGS, will present a virtual conversation between best-selling New York Times author and former Boston Globe reporter Larry Tye, and BPL President David Leonard. The two will discuss Tye’s new biography, DEMAGOGUE: The Life and Long Shadow of Senator Joe McCarthy. Joining the discussion will also be Margaret Talcott, Director of Signature and Literary Events at American Ancestors.

Presented in partnership with American Ancestors and New England Historic Genealogical Society (NEHGS) through the WGBH Forum Network, this free, virtual program is part of the American Inspiration author series of NEHGS and The Arc of History: Contested Perspectives series of BPL.

From 1950 to 1954, Senator McCarthy destroyed many careers and even entire lives, whipping the nation into a frenzy of paranoia. Based on the first-ever review of his personal and professional papers, medical and military records, and recently unsealed transcripts of his closed-door congressional hearings, DEMAGOGUE reveals a man whose chaotic, meteoric rise is a lesson for us all. Tye and Leonard will consider this lesson as well as how McCarthy’s ascent reflected America’s long-standing love affair with bullies.

The author will also focus on family histories: the story of MCarthy’s immediate and ancestral kin; how his assaults affected not just his direct targets but their descendants; and how the families of his pals, enablers, and benefactors see the McCarthy legacy.

LARRY TYE is the best-selling author of Bobby Kennedy and Satchel, as well as Superman, The Father of Spin, Home Lands, and Rising from the Rails, and co-author, with Kitty Dukakis, of Shock. Previously an award-winning reporter and national writer at the Boston Globe and a Nieman Fellow at Harvard University, he now runs the Boston-based Health Coverage Fellowship.

More information and registration for this free event may be found at: https://wgbh.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WB7q6ssQSDOUZHDsrwnH_w.

More information about the series and authors is available on the websites of the presenting organizations including American Ancestors│NEHGS, and co-presenters and producers WGBH Forum Network, and the Boston Public Library.

Upcoming in the American Stories, Inspiration Today series at American Ancestors | NEHGS:

Tuesday, August 11 – Gretchen Sorin with Driving While Black: African American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights – Guest Moderator Kinshasha Holman Conwill, Deputy Director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture.

To register: https://wgbh.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d92REgSbS72rD7B8eZ8A7w

Thursday, August 20 – Susan Eisenhower with How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower’s Biggest Decisions. Also presented as part of the BPL’s Arc of History: Contested Perspectives. To register: https://wgbh.zoom.us/webinar/register/1815944157150/WN_cdMwrzWQRg27GoBIk8a4XQ

Thursday, September 10 – Pam Fessler with Carville’s Cure: Leprosy, Stigma, and the Fight for Justice.

Sign up to be alerted when registration opens:

https://hubs.americanancestors.org/american-inspiration-interest

Tuesday, October 6 – Les Payne and Tamara Payne with The Dead are Rising: The Life of Malcolm.

Sign up to be alerted when registration opens:

https://hubs.americanancestors.org/american-inspiration-interest