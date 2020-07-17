This Year’s “Back To Our Past 2020” in Ireland will be a Virtual Event – Anyone Can Attend Worldwide

Trace Your Irish Family History at Back To Our Past 2020.

The Back To Our Past events have been held annually in Dublin for the past 11 years. However, due to Covid-19 pandemic procedures, the 2020 version will be held virtually. That is both good news and bad news. The good news is that interested genealogists anywhere in the world can attend without the expenses of traveling to Ireland.

Quoting the Back To Our Past 2020 web site:

“The 2020 Back to Our Past event will be a three-day-long series of recorded presentations, podcasts and articles – all available via backtoourpast.ie from the 18th of September.

The programme will comprise presentations and podcasts, an opportunity to ask the experts and a virtual exhibition hall where you can talk to some of our exhibitors by text or audio from the comfort of your home.

Incidentally we have produced some interesting podcasts for Senior Times which have topped the popularity charts. See them on www.seniortimes.ie.

Over the coming weeks we will be putting together the programme of talks on genealogy (both genetic and general) aimed at all those in Ireland, and abroad, interested in tracing their Irish ancestry or Irish history in general.

Organising Back to our Past for the past 11 years has given us unparalleled access to speakers and relevant authoritative content for this genealogy project plus we also have access to all registered attendees to our shows for the past five years and who obviously have an interest in the subject. Watch the video below to see what Back to Our Past is all about.”

Interested? You can learn more at: https://backtoourpast.ie or in the video player below: