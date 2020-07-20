Gedmatch is Investigating After Users’ DNA Profile Data was Made Available to Police

From an article by Zack Whittaker in the TechCrunch website:

“Gedmatch, the DNA analysis site that police used to catch the so-called Golden State Killer, was pulled briefly offline on Sunday while its parent company investigated how its users’ DNA profile data apparently became available to law enforcement searches.

“The site, which lets users upload their DNA profile data to trace their family tree and ancestors, rose to overnight fame in 2018 after law enforcement used the site to match the DNA from a serial murder suspect against the site’s million-plus DNA profiles in the site’s database without first telling the company.

“Gedmatch issued a privacy warning to its users and put in new controls to allow users to opt-in for their DNA to be included in police searches.”

You can read more in the article by Zack Whittaker at: https://techcrunch.com/2020/07/19/gedmatch-investigating-dna-profile-law-enforcement/.

