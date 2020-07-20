Library of Virginia Once Again Open to Genealogists, With Restrictions

The Library of Virginia , which houses the state’s archives, reopened for researchers on July 7, by appointment only and with other rules. Here is the announcement from the Library’s website:

RICHMOND, VA – The Library of Virginia is pleased to announce that its reading rooms will reopen to researchers by advance appointment beginning at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. During the initial reopening phase, researchers will be able to use the collections by appointment Tuesday–Friday, 10:00 AM– 4:00 PM. To make an appointment, please call 804.692.3800.

COVID-19, which prompted the Library’s closing to the public in mid-March, continues to pose a serious public health risk. The Library’s reopening plan includes new health and safety protocols based on the latest guidance from the Governor’s Office, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

What to expect when returning to the Library:

Appointments required to use the reading rooms in order to ensure space availability on a researcher’s preferred date Signage describing coronavirus symptoms – Please do not enter the building if you feel unwell or have a fever Face coverings required in the building at all times Physical distancing of six feet required in all public spaces Face masks and hand sanitizer available for the public Frequent cleaning of restrooms and surfaces in public areas throughout the day Returned books quarantined for three days before being available for use again The Exhibition Gallery, the Virginia Shop, our conference rooms, and the reading room at the State Records Center will remain closed



For additional information about what to expect on your visit, please see our COVID-19 Update: Guidelines for Researchers, which will be updated regularly. And watch our new “Reopening Guidelines for Visitors” video at lva.virginia.gov/about/visit.asp

Staff members are still available to respond to your questions and research inquiries by email or phone. For Library Reference assistance, call 804.692.3777 or email refdesk@lva.virginia.gov. For Archives Reference assistance, call 804.692.3888 or email archdesk@lva.virginia.gov.

Please visit our website at lva.virginia.gov and follow us on social media to find online resources, virtual events, and other ways to engage with the Library.

Using the Collections lva.virginia.gov/public/using_collections.asp

News & Events Calendar lva.virginia.gov/news/

Thank you for your continued patience as we navigate this unprecedented situation together.