Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. The latest Plus Edition newsletter is available at: https://eognplus.com/news/thisweek.htm

The following articles are listed in this week’s Plus Edition email:

(+) Does It Still Make Sense to Buy CDs?

Fate of Seattle U.S. National Archives Facility Still in Limbo

(United Kingdom) Census Order and Regulations for England and Wales

How to Organize 30 Years of Family Videos in an AI Archive

The Mask Wars of the 1918 Flu Pandemic versus Those of Today

How to Apply for Australian Citizenship

National Genealogical Society Announces Plans for its 2021 Family History Conference

This Year’s “Back To Our Past 2020” in Ireland will be a Virtual Event – Anyone Can Attend Worldwide

Ukrainian History and Education Center to Launch FREE Online Genealogy Series

COVID-19 Pandemic Has Heightened Interest in Underlying Health Risks, Ancestry® Family Health Survey Shows

Genealogical Archive of 52,000 Irish-Jewish Records, From Over 200 Years, Presented to Dublin City

Kentucky Genealogical Society Announces a Series of Web Seminars: “Discovering Your Bluegrass Roots in Kentucky”

The Quinte Branch of Ontario Ancestors Announces an Update of the Society’s Online Finding Aid

Library of Virginia Once Again Open to Genealogists, With Restrictions

Berks County (Pennsylvania) Genealogical Society Library to Reopen

Sussex County, New Jersey Libraries to Reopen on Monday

Millions of New Parish Records Available to Search This Findmypast Friday

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 13 July 2020

The Boston Public Library and American Ancestors│NEHGS Collaborate To Present Author Larry Tye on Lessons and Legacy of McCarthy Era

Here’s Why You Should Use Google Duo for Your Video Calls Instead of Zoom

Syncthing

The Latest Status Symbol Among the Ultrawealthy is a Coat of Arms, and It’s Partially Thanks to Hit Shows Like ‘Game of Thrones’

NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read every week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.