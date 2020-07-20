Sussex County, New Jersey Libraries to Reopen on Monday

· July 20, 2020 · Announcements · No Comments

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) will reopen all of its locations to the public for limited service beginning Monday, July 20.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome the public back and ask for everyone’s patience while we all adapt to our new procedures,” ,” said Library Director Will Porter. “While we have been very pleased with the flexibility provided by our online resources, we are looking forward to safely resuming access to our services that can only be used at the library. For many Sussex County residents, the library is their only reliable source of internet access, for example, and many of our local history and genealogy resources are not available when our doors are closed.”

Visits are by appointment only and can be scheduled online at picktime.com/scls or by calling your local branch.

Further details are available on the Library’s web site at: https://sussexcountylibrary.org.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: