Sussex County, New Jersey Libraries to Reopen on Monday

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) will reopen all of its locations to the public for limited service beginning Monday, July 20.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome the public back and ask for everyone’s patience while we all adapt to our new procedures,” ,” said Library Director Will Porter. “While we have been very pleased with the flexibility provided by our online resources, we are looking forward to safely resuming access to our services that can only be used at the library. For many Sussex County residents, the library is their only reliable source of internet access, for example, and many of our local history and genealogy resources are not available when our doors are closed.”

Visits are by appointment only and can be scheduled online at picktime.com/scls or by calling your local branch.

Further details are available on the Library’s web site at: https://sussexcountylibrary.org.