The Mask Wars of the 1918 Flu Pandemic versus Those of Today

· July 20, 2020 · Current Affairs · No Comments

“Prepare for the unknown by studying how others in the past have coped with the unforeseeable and the unpredictable.” ― George S. Patton”

Our ancestors lived through the worldwide 1918 Flu Pandemic and found many similarities to today’s Covid-19 pandemic. The phrase “social distancing” didn’t exist in 1918 but everyone quickly learned to avoid the enclosed public spaces, such as churches and movie theaters.

The 39th Infantry Regiment marches through downtown Seattle in 1918, donned in masks, on their way to be deployed in France. (National Archives)

In many ways, the 1918 Flu Pandemic was much worse than today’s worldwide pandemic. For instance, in 1918 through 1920, it was not unusual for someone to wake up in the morning feeling normal, to begin to feel ill around 10 AM, and then to be dead by sundown.

In Seattle, during the influenza’s lockdown period in October and November of 1918, people without masks were banned from public transit and ticketed or fined by members of the police’s masked “Flu Squad.” Headlines had a somewhat negative spin: “Thousands Are Hit with Flu Mask Order,” shouted one in the Seattle Star.

You can read a lot more about the successes and of the (many) failures of actions by the people of 1918 in an article by Knute Berger and published in the Crosscut web site at https://crosscut.com/2020/07/mask-wars-1918-flu-pandemic.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: