Family Tree Maker Software Producer Exposes Data on 60,000 Users

From an article by Phil Muncaster in the Info Security web site:

“A US tech company that manages popular family tree software has exposed tens of thousands of its users’ personal information online via a misconfigured cloud server, according to researchers.

“A team from WizCase led by Avishai Efrat discovered the unsecured Elasticsearch server leaking 25GB of data linked to users of the Family Tree Maker software.

“First released in 1989, it has had numerous corporate owners, including Broderbund, The Learning Company, Mattel and Ancestry.com, prior to Software MacKiev which is currently in charge of the code.

“WizCase informed the US software company of the incident and, although it didn’t receive a reply, the incident was apparently remediated shortly after.

“Among the details leaked to the public-facing internet were email addresses, geolocation data, IP addresses, system user IDs, support messages and technical details.”

You can read the full article at: https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/genealogy-software-maker-exposes/ and a different view on the problem may be found at https://www.hackread.com/software-firm-leaks-ancestry-com-user-data/.