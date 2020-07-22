New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 20 July 2020

The following article was written by FamilySearch:
Find amazing discoveries in 3.7 million new indexed United States Newspaper Obituaries and trace immigrant ancestors in new, searchable New Orleans, Louisiana, passenger list records. Find additional records for Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, England, Fiji, Honduras, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, S. Africa, and Wales. Search added records for CA, CT, HI, IL, MS, NJ, NY, NC, PA, and VA.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Austria
|Austria, Vienna, Jewish Registers of Births, Marriages, and Deaths, 1784-1911
|17,282
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Bolivia
|Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996
|146,821
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|186
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006
|3,010
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|4,432
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|12,152
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920
|11,760
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Ontario, Toronto Cemetery Records, 1989-1995
|63,362
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|8,233
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537-1918
|2,218
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|3,555
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988
|45,737
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|30
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Fiji
|Fiji, Immigration Passes, 1879-1916
|14,310
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Fiji
|Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922
|1,018
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Fiji
|Fiji, Passports, 1915-1991
|136,952
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Honduras
|Honduras, Catholic Church Records, 1633-1978
|69,858
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Micronesia
|Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983
|153
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Micronesia
|Micronesia, Death Records, 1970-1986
|164
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Niue
|Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947
|49
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994
|3,017
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Paraguay
|Paraguay, Catholic Church Records, 1754-2015
|49,388
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|52,881
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|19,713
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|4,047
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Catholic Church Records, 1645-1969
|43,571
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|2,604
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Scotland
|Scotland Church Records and Kirk Session Records, 1658-1919
|340
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Slovenia
|Slovenia, Ljubljana, Funeral Accounts, 1937-1970
|3,728
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004
|4,894
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966
|11,799
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|27,870
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|1,561
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955
|11,205
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954
|1,050
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka, Colombo District, Dutch Reformed Church Records, 1677-1990
|2,560
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|24,086
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|2,993
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Connecticut, passenger and crew lists, 1804-1959
|98,790
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Georgia, Confederate Pension Rolls, 1879-1920
|3,914
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Collector of Customs, Ships’ Passenger Manifests, 1843-1900
|95,285
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010
|11,875
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Illinois, Quincy, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1875-1985
|27,560
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Scott County, Oakdale Cemetery, Interment Records, 1856-1989
|525
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, New Orleans, Quarterly Abstracts of Passenger Lists of Vessels Arriving at New Orleans, 1820-1875
|349,265
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954
|2,208
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Layman Cemetery Burial Records, 1860-1926
|50
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|22,030
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Lancaster County, Fairview Cemetery, Burial Records, 1864-1999
|2,395
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999
|20
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Gloucester County, Clarksboro, Eglington Cemetery Records, 1880-1983
|39,987
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York, Church Records, 1660-1954
|13,576
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|33,169
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Wilmington, Cemetery Records, 1852-2005
|191
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Clermont County Tax Records, 1816-1900
|45
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Toledo, Historic Woodlawn Cemetery Index of Burials, 1877-1955
|7
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oregon, Multnomah County, Voting Registration Records, 1908-1958
|38
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950
|41,677
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976
|45,200
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Hardin County, Marriage Records, 1837-2009
|6,489
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|3,763,357
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Texas, Laredo, Index to Manifests of Permanent and Statistical Alien Arrivals, Dec 1929-Apr 1955
|406
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah Death Certificates, 1904-1964
|8
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|13,029
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965
|8,160
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Wisconsin, Dane County Naturalization Records, 1887-1945
|97
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Wales
|Wales, Marriage Bonds, 1650-1900
|15,633
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Zambia
|Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015
|3,852
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
