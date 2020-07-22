New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 20 July 2020

The following article was written by FamilySearch:

Find amazing discoveries in 3.7 million new indexed United States Newspaper Obituaries and trace immigrant ancestors in new, searchable New Orleans, Louisiana, passenger list records. Find additional records for Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, England, Fiji, Honduras, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, S. Africa, and Wales. Search added records for CA, CT, HI, IL, MS, NJ, NY, NC, PA, and VA.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Austria Austria, Vienna, Jewish Registers of Births, Marriages, and Deaths, 1784-1911 17,282 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Bolivia Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996 146,821 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 186 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006 3,010 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 4,432 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 12,152 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920 11,760 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Ontario, Toronto Cemetery Records, 1989-1995 63,362 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 8,233 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537-1918 2,218 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 3,555 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988 45,737 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 30 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Fiji Fiji, Immigration Passes, 1879-1916 14,310 0 New indexed records collection
Fiji Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922 1,018 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Fiji Fiji, Passports, 1915-1991 136,952 0 New indexed records collection
Honduras Honduras, Catholic Church Records, 1633-1978 69,858 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Micronesia Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983 153 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Micronesia Micronesia, Death Records, 1970-1986 164 0 New indexed records collection
Niue Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947 49 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994 3,017 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Paraguay Paraguay, Catholic Church Records, 1754-2015 49,388 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 52,881 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 19,713 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 4,047 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Catholic Church Records, 1645-1969 43,571 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 2,604 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Scotland Scotland Church Records and Kirk Session Records, 1658-1919 340 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Slovenia Slovenia, Ljubljana, Funeral Accounts, 1937-1970 3,728 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004 4,894 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966 11,799 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 27,870 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 1,561 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955 11,205 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954 1,050 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka, Colombo District, Dutch Reformed Church Records, 1677-1990 2,560 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 24,086 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 2,993 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Connecticut, passenger and crew lists, 1804-1959 98,790 0 New indexed records collection
United States Georgia, Confederate Pension Rolls, 1879-1920 3,914 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Collector of Customs, Ships’ Passenger Manifests, 1843-1900 95,285 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010 11,875 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Illinois, Quincy, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1875-1985 27,560 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Scott County, Oakdale Cemetery, Interment Records, 1856-1989 525 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, New Orleans, Quarterly Abstracts of Passenger Lists of Vessels Arriving at New Orleans, 1820-1875 349,265 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954 2,208 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Layman Cemetery Burial Records, 1860-1926 50 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 22,030 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, Lancaster County, Fairview Cemetery, Burial Records, 1864-1999 2,395 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999 20 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Gloucester County, Clarksboro, Eglington Cemetery Records, 1880-1983 39,987 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, Church Records, 1660-1954 13,576 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 33,169 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Wilmington, Cemetery Records, 1852-2005 191 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Clermont County Tax Records, 1816-1900 45 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Toledo, Historic Woodlawn Cemetery Index of Burials, 1877-1955 7 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oregon, Multnomah County, Voting Registration Records, 1908-1958 38 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950 41,677 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976 45,200 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Hardin County, Marriage Records, 1837-2009 6,489 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 3,763,357 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Texas, Laredo, Index to Manifests of Permanent and Statistical Alien Arrivals, Dec 1929-Apr 1955 406 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah Death Certificates, 1904-1964 8 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 13,029 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965 8,160 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Wisconsin, Dane County Naturalization Records, 1887-1945 97 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Wales Wales, Marriage Bonds, 1650-1900 15,633 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Zambia Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015 3,852 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

