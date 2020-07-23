Your Genes May Influence Your COVID-19 Risk, According to a New Study

Here’s another thing that may be the “fault” of your ancestors. Combing through the genome, researchers have tied COVID-19 severity and susceptibility to some genes associated with the immune system’s response, as well as a protein that allows the disease-causing SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus into our cells. They have also turned up links between risk and a person’s blood type—A, B, AB or O.

The findings are not cut-and-dried, however. Scientists caution that even valid effects may be small, although knowledge about genes involved in serious disease outcomes may help to identify therapeutic drugs. Complicating the work are the effects of social and economic inequalities that also increase risk and tend to be concentrated in populations with specific ethnic backgrounds and ancestries.

Please keep in mind that this is presently a theory, not a proven fact. However, the evidence so far is strong enough that the possibility is attracting the attention of medical and genetic researchers.

You can read more in an article by Emily Willingham in the prestigious Scientific American web site at https://bit.ly/30D75fn.