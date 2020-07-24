Rare New Records Available to Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

New records from both sides of the Atlantic added to Findmypast’s growing collections Includes the oldest newspaper published on the site to date, stretching coverage back the 17 th century Also includes a rare collection of social history records – rediscovered by the Coventry FHS after being lost for nearly 100 years



An eclectic mix of records from both sides of the Atlantic are available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

Warwickshire, Coventry Pawnbroker Tickets 1915-1923

“Lost” for nearly 100 years and rediscovered during demolition work at 118 Gosford Street, Coventry, in 2015, this fascinating slice of social history was salvaged and lovingly transcribed by the Coventry Family History Society.

The tickets provide a remarkable insight into pawn broking during and immediately after the First World War, revealing the items people pawned, where they lived, how much they received and how often they received loans. Dating from the 24 April 1915 until the 3 October 1923, the tickets cover items that were pawned at Wm. Brookes at 1-2 Silver Street and 118 Gosford Street and Philips Electric Arc Welding Ltd.

They reveal how these shops were overwhelmingly used by women, often pawning items on a Monday to help them get through the week, before retrieving them on a Friday or Saturday when their husbands got paid. The most likely value put on items was around six to five shillings with the most valuable items being priced at 25 shillings. Common items included bedlinen, shoes, dresses, costumes, coats and jackets, tablecloths and even underwear, revealing the daily struggles faced by many during this difficult time.

The large number of tickets issued on Christmas Eve 1915 also serve as a powerful reminder of the impact of the Great War and the thousands of women who were left to fend for their families alone.

Warwickshire Burials

Pinpoint your Warwickshire relatives’ final resting places with over 140,000 additional records from three cemeteries to discover when and where your ancestors were buried, their parent’s names, their dates and birth and death and home address.

Records from the following cemeteries have been added in this update:

Coventry, London Road Cemetery, 1916-2007 Coventry, St Paul’s Cemetery, 1893-1994 Walsgrave on Sowe Cemetery, 1893-1994.



United States, Idaho, Reconstructed 1890 Idaho Census

The 1890 US Census was destroyed by fire. This substitute index can help plug the gaps for the state of Idaho. Created by volunteers and staff from Idaho State Archives, the records can reveal important family details like names, dates and locations.

Consisting of federal, state and local government records, the collection pinpoints as many Idaho residents as possible between 1885 and 1894.

Newspapers

This week’s update includes the addition of the Edinburgh Gazette, the oldest title published on Findmypast to date, stretching Findmypast’s newspaper holdings back into the 17th century.

First published eight years before the Act of Union on 2 March 1699 by Her Majesty’s Stationary Office, the Gazette’s consisted of legal and official announcements from HM Government, the Scottish Executive, the Parliaments at Westminster and Holyrood, the Armed Forces, local authorities, churches, companies and private citizens.

It featured articles relating to state matters, parliamentary affairs, planning, and even transport, with Local Authority notices relating to road and footpath closures, as well as regularly printed notices of bankruptcies, the appointment of liquidators and meetings of creditors.

Other new titles available to search this week include;

Cork Daily Herald covering 1858-1860, 1863, 1865-1867, 1872-1894 Bangalore Spectator covering 1877, 1880, 1882-1883 Edinburgh Gazette covering 1699 Cavan Weekly News and General Advertiser covering 1864-1868, 1870-1880, 1882-1887, 1890-1892, 1894-1896 Ballinrobe Chronicle and Mayo Advertiser covering 1866-1872, 1875-1877, 1879, 1882-1884, 1886-1889, 1892-1896 Nantwich Chronicle covering 1945-1958, 1976, 1978



While additional coverage has been added to;