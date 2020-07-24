TheGenealogist Now Offers New Records to Help Find Your Australian Cousins

The following announcement was written by TheGenealogist:

New records help find your Australian cousins

TheGenealogist has added to its Australian records a set of new resources which can be used to find ancestors who lived in this country in the past. These name rich resources are sourced from a diverse range of historical books and directories which can be useful for finding out information such as where ancestors lived and what their occupation was.

Use these records to:

Add details to the lives of your Australian ancestors Locate ancestors homes and business addresses in street directories Discover lists of Doctors, Chemists, Dentists, Lawyers and Teachers Find Municipality officials, Magistrates, Clergy, Secretaries of Clubs and Societies Search for Australian Military personnel (Army & Navy) See advertisements for traders, hoteliers and ship owners, etc.



This latest release expands TheGenealogist’s International records collection and includes the following useful resources:

South Australian Directories 1882-3, 1904, 1910, 1920 and 1936; Australasian Handbook 1906; The Victorian Municipal Directory and Gazetteer 1886; Horse Cattle and Sheep Brands Directory for South Australia 1879; Our Early Possessions & Pioneers of Settlement South Australia; Return of the Names of Official Chaplains (Self Governing Dominions); Johns’s Notable Australians and Who is Who in Australasia 1908; Walch’s Tasmanian Almanac 1889; Red Cross and Order of St John Australian Branch Enquiry List August 1 1917 Wounded and Missing; New South Wales Army and Navy Lists 1898; and Commonwealth of Australia Navy Lists April 1919, January 1921, July 1922, October 1919 & October 1922.

