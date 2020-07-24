TheGenealogist Now Offers New Records to Help Find Your Australian Cousins

The following announcement was written by TheGenealogist:
New records help find your Australian cousins
TheGenealogist has added to its Australian records a set of new resources which can be used to find ancestors who lived in this country in the past. These name rich resources are sourced from a diverse range of historical books and directories which can be useful for finding out information such as where ancestors lived and what their occupation was.
Use these records to:
- Add details to the lives of your Australian ancestors
- Locate ancestors homes and business addresses in street directories
- Discover lists of Doctors, Chemists, Dentists, Lawyers and Teachers
- Find Municipality officials, Magistrates, Clergy, Secretaries of Clubs and Societies
- Search for Australian Military personnel (Army & Navy)
- See advertisements for traders, hoteliers and ship owners, etc.
This latest release expands TheGenealogist’s International records collection and includes the following useful resources:
South Australian Directories 1882-3, 1904, 1910, 1920 and 1936; Australasian Handbook 1906; The Victorian Municipal Directory and Gazetteer 1886; Horse Cattle and Sheep Brands Directory for South Australia 1879; Our Early Possessions & Pioneers of Settlement South Australia; Return of the Names of Official Chaplains (Self Governing Dominions); Johns’s Notable Australians and Who is Who in Australasia 1908; Walch’s Tasmanian Almanac 1889; Red Cross and Order of St John Australian Branch Enquiry List August 1 1917 Wounded and Missing; New South Wales Army and Navy Lists 1898; and Commonwealth of Australia Navy Lists April 1919, January 1921, July 1922, October 1919 & October 1922.
You can also read TheGenealogist’s article, ‘Learning more about our Australian cousins and their lives down under’:
https://www.thegenealogist.co.uk/featuredarticles/2020/australian-records-online-to-find-your-ancestors-1284/
