Announcing the Family History Federation’s “Really Useful Family History Show” on Saturday 14th November

The following announcement was written by the Family History Federation (FHF), a genealogy organisation in the British Isles::

The FHF Really Useful Family History Show

Saturday 14th November 2020

The Family History Federation (FHF) is excited to launch the FHF Really Useful Family History Show which will take place on Saturday 14th November featuring member societies and much, much more.

In announcing the Show, FHF Chairman, Steve Manning, said: “Irrespective of whether you’re an uncertain ‘newbie’ or seasoned enthusiast, this is the one 2020 happening you must not miss! Why? Because the Family History Federation is totally focussed on delivering a ‘Really Useful Family History Show’ to ALL our visitors!”

The event is supported by (in alphabetical order):

Association of Genealogists and Researchers in Archives (AGRA)

FamilySearch

Family Tree magazine

Who Do You Think You Are magazine

This national – even international – virtual show will provide:

Expert presentations

Discussion panels

Access to all shops on Parish Chest plus those of commercial participants

Opportunity to meet and talk to exhibitors live in the virtual exhibition hall

UK “attendees” will receive goody bag posted to them (providing they book early!)

And much more…

The event’s website will be regularly updated with details of exhibitors and speakers. It will also provide access to the online ticket booking system.

Bookmark the show’s own website at: www.fhf-reallyuseful.com

Further news will follow!