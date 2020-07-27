Elise C. Cole Joins the Ontario Genealogical Society to Ensure the Society Is Informed and Compliant With Copyright Law and Best Practices

The following announcement was written by the Ontario Genealogical Society:

Ontario Ancestors – The Ontario Genealogical Society is pleased to announce that Elise C. Cole will be joining our team to ensure that the Society is informed and compliant with copyright law and copyright best practices. We have worked closely with Elise before, most recently in her role as Program Co-Chair for the 2020 Conference Advisory Committee.

We are thrilled that she has decided to take on this challenging, but rewarding, role with our organization. Having someone with her experience and expertise, will assist the Society in making sure that we are always employing best practices when it comes to copyright, as this is one of our top priorities.

Elise C. Cole is an award-winning librarian with the Oakville Public Library, where she started in Special Collections in 1999 and was involved with numerous projects including the creation of the Oakville Images and Oakville Newspaper databases, and establishing the Genealogy Collection. In 2003-4, she organized and ran the first ever Helping Genealogists Climb Family Trees Librarian’s Preconference to OGS with a repeat performance the following year.

After changing roles in 2008 and moving to Teen Services, she returned to Special Collections in 2014 and has overseen the development of new collections, increased programming and better access to resources genealogical researchers use most often. She is often consulted on copyright materials by staff and customers, and is a passionate advocate and sought-after speaker on family history.

Elise holds multiple certifications in Canadian copyright law. Her expertise in copyright matters includes a broad knowledge of both Canadian and international copyright legislation, including digital resources. She is adept in helping to manage risk for organisations by assisting to create best practices in dealing with copyright issues. As a member of the Canadian Library Association Copyright Committee, Elise participated in an institutionally-diverse committee that advised the National Executive Council with respect to advocacy positions on copyright in Canada, including pending national and international legislation and the formation of public policy affecting copyright in Canadian libraries

With a Master of Library and Information Studies from McGill University, as well as a degree in Political Studies and English from Queen’s University under her belt, Elise is a tireless lifelong learner and reader. She lives in Mississauga, Ontario, and shares bookshelf space with her husband Dave and two copyright-savvy felines.