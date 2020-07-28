New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 27 July 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added new free indexed collections of immigrant arrivals for San Francisco, California 1903-1918, and additional voter registrations for Boston, Massachusetts 1857-1920. Examine more records added for Brazil, Canada, England, Germany, Norway, Peru, Spain, S. Africa, and Venezuela. Find your family in 2 million more United States newspaper obituaries and additional records for CA, HI, ID, IL, IA, LA, MS, NE, NC, OH, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA, and WI.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976 1,790 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006 4,803 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949

 

 10,417 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Paraná, Civil Registration, 1852-1996 329,193 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 11,149 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920 15,086 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877 8 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Delayed Births, 1837-1904 2,019 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Ontario, Toronto Cemetery Records, 1989-1995 9,650 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Cape Verde Cape Verde, Catholic Church Records, 1787-1957 7,119 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 8,985 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 42 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 9,144 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988 73,534 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Fiji Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922 404 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Saxony, Church Book Indexes, 1500-1900 17,578 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Micronesia Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983 122 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Micronesia Micronesia, Death Records, 1970-1986 803 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Netherlands Netherlands, Bibliothèque Wallonne, Card Indexes, ca. 1500-1858 6,463 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947 110 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Niue Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994 2,453 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Norway Norway, Oslo, Census, 1832-1954 35,672 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 49,873 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 16,519 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 2,941 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 991 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004 6,175 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966 10,310 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 34,071 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 4,271 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955 15,115 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954 1,079 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Spain Spain, Diocese of Lugo, Catholic Parish Records, 1550-1966 3,749 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Spain Spain, Province of La Coruña, Municipal Records, 1648-1941 26,787 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 35,575 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, customs passenger lists of vessels arriving at San Francisco, 1903-1918 314,297 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 6,820 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, passenger and crew lists at various ports, 1907-1956 85,960 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010 16,944 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, County Naturalizations, 1861-1974 43,216 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Illinois, Quincy, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1875-1985 48,012 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Scott County, Oakdale Cemetery, Interment Records, 1856-1989 171 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954 152 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Massachusetts, City of Boston Voter Registers, 1857-1920 179,742 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 45,207 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, Lancaster County, Fairview Cemetery, Burial Records, 1864-1999 326 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999 20 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 49,515 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Wilmington, Cemetery Records, 1852-2005 223 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Toledo, Historic Woodlawn Cemetery Index of Burials, 1877-1955 20 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Washington County Newspaper Obituaries, 1884-2013 867 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950 78,632 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976 3,894 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Hardin County, Marriage Records, 1837-2009 11,249 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 1,939,657 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, County Birth and Death Records,1892-1951 4,881 0 New indexed records collection
United States Utah, Salt Lake City Cemetery Records, 1847-1976 25,994 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 15,582 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965 13,118 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Washington, County Naturalization Records, 1850-1982 31,816 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Wisconsin, County Naturalization Records, 1807-1992 301,146 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Venezuela Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995 26,190 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Zambia Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015 4,873 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

