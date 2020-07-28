New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 27 July 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added new free indexed collections of immigrant arrivals for San Francisco, California 1903-1918, and additional voter registrations for Boston, Massachusetts 1857-1920. Examine more records added for Brazil, Canada, England, Germany, Norway, Peru, Spain, S. Africa, and Venezuela. Find your family in 2 million more United States newspaper obituaries and additional records for CA, HI, ID, IL, IA, LA, MS, NE, NC, OH, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA, and WI.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Civil Registration, 1877-1976
|1,790
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Civil Registration, 1860-2006
|4,803
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|10,417
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Paraná, Civil Registration, 1852-1996
|329,193
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|11,149
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada, New Brunswick, County Register of Births, 1801-1920
|15,086
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877
|8
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Delayed Births, 1837-1904
|2,019
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Ontario, Toronto Cemetery Records, 1989-1995
|9,650
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Cape Verde
|Cape Verde, Catholic Church Records, 1787-1957
|7,119
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|8,985
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996
|42
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|9,144
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Middlesex Parish Registers, 1539-1988
|73,534
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Fiji
|Fiji, Indian Death Records, 1899-1922
|404
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Saxony, Church Book Indexes, 1500-1900
|17,578
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Micronesia
|Micronesia, Civil Registration, 1883-1983
|122
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Micronesia
|Micronesia, Death Records, 1970-1986
|803
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands, Bibliothèque Wallonne, Card Indexes, ca. 1500-1858
|6,463
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Register of Baptisms, 1926-1947
|110
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Niue
|Niue, Vital Records, 1818-1994
|2,453
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Norway
|Norway, Oslo, Census, 1832-1954
|35,672
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|49,873
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Piura, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|16,519
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|2,941
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|991
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Church of the Province of South Africa, Parish Registers, 1801-2004
|6,175
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Death Registration, 1955-1966
|10,310
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|34,071
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|4,271
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal Province, Civil Deaths, 1863-1955
|15,115
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Orange Free State, Civil Death Registration, 1902-1954
|1,079
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Spain
|Spain, Diocese of Lugo, Catholic Parish Records, 1550-1966
|3,749
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Spain
|Spain, Province of La Coruña, Municipal Records, 1648-1941
|26,787
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|35,575
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, customs passenger lists of vessels arriving at San Francisco, 1903-1918
|314,297
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002
|6,820
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, passenger and crew lists at various ports, 1907-1956
|85,960
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hawaiian Islands Newspaper Obituaries, 1900-ca.2010
|16,944
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, County Naturalizations, 1861-1974
|43,216
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Illinois, Quincy, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1875-1985
|48,012
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Scott County, Oakdale Cemetery, Interment Records, 1856-1989
|171
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954
|152
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Massachusetts, City of Boston Voter Registers, 1857-1920
|179,742
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|45,207
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Lancaster County, Fairview Cemetery, Burial Records, 1864-1999
|326
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Nebraska, Lancaster County, Wyuka Cemetery Burial Permits, 1883-1999
|20
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|49,515
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Wilmington, Cemetery Records, 1852-2005
|223
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Toledo, Historic Woodlawn Cemetery Index of Burials, 1877-1955
|20
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Washington County Newspaper Obituaries, 1884-2013
|867
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Cemetery Records, ca. 1700-ca. 1950
|78,632
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania Delayed Birth Records, 1941-1976
|3,894
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Hardin County, Marriage Records, 1837-2009
|11,249
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|1,939,657
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, County Birth and Death Records,1892-1951
|4,881
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Utah, Salt Lake City Cemetery Records, 1847-1976
|25,994
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|15,582
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Washington, County Birth Registers, 1873-1965
|13,118
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Washington, County Naturalization Records, 1850-1982
|31,816
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Wisconsin, County Naturalization Records, 1807-1992
|301,146
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Venezuela
|Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995
|26,190
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Zambia
|Zambia, Archdiocese of Lusaka, Church Records, 1950-2015
|4,873
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
