The Digitisation of Historic Royal Australian Air Force Documents

· July 28, 2020 · Preservation · No Comments

The Australian public will soon be able to access a trove of significant Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) documents, many of which have been locked away for one hundred years.

The public will gain online access to approximately 191 bound volumes of documents – including the signatures of first Chiefs of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sir Richard Williams and Air Marshal Stanley Goble.

Air Board and Air Council Agendas and Submissions, along with Chief of Air Staff Advisory Committee (CASAC/CAFAC) Submissions, are set to be digitised through a $300,000 project delivered with the National Archives of Australia (NAA).

You can read more in an article in the Australian Government’s Department of Defence web site at https://bit.ly/3f8npKe.

