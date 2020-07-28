You Can Help Nazi Victims’ Families Learn Their Fates in Online Archive Project

From an article by Renee Ghert-Zand in The Times of Israel website:

“Thousands answer crowdsourcing call to assist Germany’s Arolsen Archives in making 26 million newly digitized historical documents searchable by anyone online.

“A huge crowdsourcing project to memorialize the victims of Nazi persecution is bringing together thousands of volunteers from across the globe who are locked down during the international coronavirus crisis. The “Every Name Counts” project, based out of Germany’s Arolsen Archives (formerly the International Tracing Service), aims to make 26 million recently digitized primary historical records searchable.”

{Some text omitted here for brevity.}

“It was a perfect opportunity to harness the interest and energy of a global community of volunteers to assist in advancing the archive’s new mission to make its holdings available to researchers, and more importantly to family members wanting to find out exactly what happened to their loved ones during and immediately after the war.

“While part of the archives became available online to the public in May 2019, crowdsourcing is a new approach for the Arolsen Archives. Before the pandemic, it had used only outside companies, artificial intelligence, and its own staff to do the indexing.

You can read the full story at https://bit.ly/331VXeI.