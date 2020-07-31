Ancestry.com Hit With $250 Million Auto-Renew Suit In California

Ancestry.com violated California law by automatically renewing memberships without consumers’ clear permission, according to a proposed class action removed to California federal court Wednesday. The proposed lawsuit seeks over $250 million in restitution.

Information is available at https://www.law360.com/articles/1296611. Unfortunately, that is a website that provides information about lawsuits for a fee although a 7-day free trial is available.

4 Comments

JR July 31, 2020 at 3:34 pm

There are to many sites that are guilty of the same. Norton is another one. People have rights to choose when they want something renewed. I know it is in the fine print, but we are all guilty of not reading all of that boiler plate legal stuff. Hate to see them get a big penalty as they will just insure the rates will go up.

Barbara Elsmore July 31, 2020 at 3:45 pm

I am so pleased to hear this – this happened to me in the UK – I knew it was due for renewal but I assumed I would be notified – how naive of me – as by the time I checked I was a couple of days out and it had gone through. I also tried to remove my card details so they can’t do it again and this is not possible.

Diane Mahoney July 31, 2020 at 5:40 pm

I have always had an email about a renewal.

grammiemae July 31, 2020 at 6:07 pm

As soon as I renew my subscription, I go into my settings right away and uncheck the automatic renewal box. It’s “automatic” for me to do that.

