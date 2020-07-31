Genealogists often don’t understand the need when they begin but soon find it is important to cite their sources. After all, someday you will ask, “Where did I find that?” If you were smart enough to record the source citation at the time you recorded the other information, your question is easily answered. You will find many other genealogy uses for source citations as well.

Cite This For Me is a FREE extension for the Chrome web browser that will automatically create website citations in the APA, MLA, Chicago, or Harvard referencing styles at the click of a button. Simply browse to the page you wish to cite and click the button to generate a correctly formatted citation. You may then copy-and-paste the citation into your document, or add it to your online bibliography for safekeeping until later. Cite This For Me also comes with a Google Chrome extension.

As stated on the Cite This For Me web site: “Cite This For Me helps you create your Bibliography Online in 60 seconds or less!””

Not bad for a free product!

You can find the FREE Cite This For Me at https://www.citethisforme.com/.

For more advanced reading, the Pittsburg County (Oklahoma) Genealogical and Historical Society has an excellent reference, called Genealogy Source Citations Quick Reference, available at https://bit.ly/3gkaBBR. If you are not familiar with source citations in genealogy, start with that document.

Elizabeth Shown Mills has written some far more detailed books about source citations in genealogy work: Evidence! Citation & Analysis for the Family Historian, Evidence Explained: Citing History Sources from Artifacts to Cyberspace, and QuickSheet: Citing Genetic Sources for History Research: Evidence Style. These printed documents are considered to be the standard references to be used by genealogists. You can find all of these books on Amazon by starting at https://amzn.to/314kiy3.